Al Bloushi among trio of exciting UAE prospects on 'Rising Stars Arabia 3' card

The roster of electrifying boxing match-ups will be headlined by Moroccan Belmehdi and undefeated Ghanian Lamptey

By Team KT

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 11:06 PM

Abu Dhabi is set to host the much-anticipated third instalment of “Rising Stars Arabia”, a renowned boxing series that showcases emerging Arab boxing talent to a global audience.

Scheduled for Saturday 2 March, this event will take place against the picturesque backdrop of Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi.

Rising Stars Arabia 3 further promotes the emirate’s position as a premier global sports hub for major global events – adding to the ever-growing sports fixtures such as the UFC, NBA and Formula 1 all showcase events in Abu Dhabi.

The roster of electrifying boxing match-ups will be headlined by Moroccan super featherweight Jaouad “The Moroccan Bomber” Belmehdi (19-1-3, 9 KOs) and undefeated Alfred Lamptey (13-0, 9 KOs). of Ghana.

Belmehdi is a former French Lightweight Champion who is riding a three-fight win streak. His most notable victories have come against 17-1 James Chereji, 13-1-1 Sebri Sediri (TKO1), and 19-2 Meyyl Vegas (TKO4). The 21-year-old Lamptey is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver, World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth and Ghana super featherweight champion.

Alongside top-tier boxers from Iraq, Egypt and Saudi three Emirati boxers including the acclaimed Fahad ‘Kid Emirati’ Al-Baloushi (13-1, 3 KOs), boasting the most professional fights for an Emirati boxer, as well as promising talents including the UAE’s super flyweight sensation, Sultan Al-Nuaimi (10-0, 6 KOs) and Fahd Khouri, will fight on the eleven-bout card.

One of the most anticipated match-ups on the undercard is a 10-round welterweight clash between Egyptian welterweight Abdumonem “Braveheart” Said (23-3-1, 11 KOs), a former Egyptian Super Welterweight Champion, and undefeated Indian Faizan Anwar (16-0, 8 KOs).

Organisers have cautioned that the card is subject to change.

Promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the event will showcase the skill and determination of Arab boxing talent on a global stage, offering an opportunity to elevate the profile of boxing within the region and to nurture a culture of professional boxing both locally and internationally.

Rising Stars Arabia 3 promises not only a thrilling boxing spectacle but also an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in a world of excitement in Abu Dhabi.

They can create cherished memories at attractions like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, YAS Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World™️ Abu Dhabi and take part in an impressive selection of sports clubs and experiences. From water sports and golfing to cycling, karting and beyond - boxing fans and sports enthusiasts can enjoy the perfect outdoor weather during their stay in the emirate.

Rising Stars Arabia 3 will be streamed live on DAZN and ESPN Knockout, as well as broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports TV. The card starts at 8 p.m. UAE.

