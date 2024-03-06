Al Bloushi, Al Nuaimi made the UAE proud at ‘Rising Stars Arabia 3’ fight-night

Super flyweight Sultan Al Nuaimi gets his hand raised after he stopped Venezuelan Eliu Canar. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 3:28 PM

Arab boxing power was on display as Moroccan super featherweight Jaouad ‘The Moroccan Bomber’ Belmehdi (20-1-3, 9 KOs) defeated previously undefeated Ghanian Alfred Lamptey (13-1, 9 KOs) in the main event of ‘Rising Stars Arabia 3” which showcased rapidly developing Arab boxers on a worldwide platform.

Promoted by boxing enthusiast Ahmed Seddiqi through AAM Seddiqi Sports the fight-night wasd hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and at a purpose-built arena at the picturesque Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi.

The Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series, the first of its kind in the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission.

Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi kept his winstreak going after a hard-fought eight-round decision over Venezuelan lightweight Andres Garcia . - Supplied photo

In a wonderfully matched, entertaining main event, 25-year-old Belmehdi, a former French Lightweight Champion, won his fourth fight in a row by way of a 10-round split decision (96-94, 96-94, 93-97) in a back-and-forth, legitimate Fight of the Year candidate. Belmehdi defeated Lamptey, 21, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver, World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth and Ghana super featherweight champion.

Hometown Hero Al Bloushi Extends His Win Streak in Co-Main Event

In the co-main event, hometown favorite Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi (14-1, 3 KOs) – the most experienced UAE pro boxer of all-time – extended his win streak to 13, taking a hard-fought eight-round decision over Venezuelan lightweight Andres Garcia (14-8-1, 11 KOs).

Another terrific UAE prospect, super flyweight Sultan Al Nuaimi (11-0, 7 KOs) stopped Venezuelan Eliu Canario (14-4, 11 KOs) in the fifth round in another spectacular performance in front of enthused local boxing fans.

Moroccan super featherweight Jaouad ‘The Moroccan Bomber’ Belmehdi and his team celebrate after he defeated previously unbeaten Ghanian Alfred Lamptey. - Supplied photo

Iraq’s light heavyweight prospect Amer Kadhum Ghaneem (3-0-1, 1 KO) suffered the first blemish on his pro record, losing to Russian Kharon Zapolsky (3-1-1, 1 KO) via a six-round majority draw whie Ugandan welterweight Isaac Zebra, Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) knocked out Ahmed Saad (4-3, 1 KO) in the opening round of their scheduled six-round bout.

Undefeated Indian welterweight Faizan Anwar (17-0, 9 KOs) registered a somewhat surprising opening-round knockout of former Egyptian Super Welterweight Champion Abdumonem ‘Braveheart’ Saad (23-4-1, 11 KOs).

Egyptian cruiserweight Youssef Karrar (4-0, 3 KOs) recorded a third-round technical knockout over late replacement Yusuf Kizito (0-1), of Uganda, while Egyptian featherweight Mostafa Mohammed Fahmi Komsan (2-0, 1 KO) edged Guan Mu (1-3-1, 0 KOs), of China, by way of a six-round majority decision.

Also fighting on the undercard, Morocco welterweight Anas Hafiane improved to 3-0 with his second knockout, blasting out overmatched Sajan Greece Makesh Daisy (0-3), of India, in round one, and previously undefeated UAE super middleweight Fahad Alkhoori (3-1, 3 KOs) was upset by Ariemba Isalah Odhiambo (2-4, 0 KOs), of Kenya, who took a four-round majority decision.

In the opener, pro-debuting Syrian heavyweight Kenan Marai (1-0, 1 KO) knocked out the Congo’s Eureka Mwamba Kabeya (0-2) at the end of the first round.

AAM Seddiqi Sports has been promoting and managing fighters in the region for 10 years and it has a growing stable of more than 30 gifted regional and global talents. Its events include five world title shows that have been broadcasted globally on ESPN, Sky Sports, and other major networks.