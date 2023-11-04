Wasim Akram slams former Pakistan player over 'different ball for India' allegation

Legendary former Pakistan cricketers lWasim Akram (L) and Waqar Younis . - AFP File

Legendary pace bowler turned cricket pundit Wasim Akram has sprung to the defence of the ICC after former Pakistan batsman Hasa Raza outrageously accused the sport’s governing body of favouring hosts India at the Cricket World Cup.

During a discussion on ABN News, Raza claimed that the Indian bowlers were given different balls to get more seam swing than the other nine teams in the tournament.

However, Akram, arguably one of the greatest new-ball bowlers of the modern era, ridiculed his countryman’s criticism and in a scathing broadside said to Raza: “(The) mind is not there. You are not only embarrassing yourself but us (Pakistanis) too.

Speaking on Pakistan's A Sports, the highly-regarded ESPN Star Sports commentator, explained the fool-proof method of his balls are chosen in official matches and that cannot be doctored to favour one team over the other.

"Who thinks like this? How can a ball swing with a device? The theory is simple, one side is light (rough) one side is heavy (shine),” he said.

“It's a simple thing. The umpire, surrounded by other match officials, goes to the team bowling first with a box that contains 12 balls. The bowler(s) picks two balls as per his preference.

“He then takes the remaining eight balls to the dressing room of the other team. They follow the same drill. He then hands over the (chosen) balls to the fourth umpire, and all of this takes place in front of other match officials.”

Akram, who remains the undisputed master of reverse swing. also commended the Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj who he thinks ’might be better’ than their peers.

“I know the argument is that players from other countries, including ours, haven't been that effective,” he said. ”However, I also think that the Indian bowlers might have learnt something extra. Maybe they are better and more efficient right now.”

Former Pakistan captains Shoaib Malik and Misbah-ul-Haq also shared Akram's sentiments regarding Raza’s accusation that has stirred up a hornets' nest.

"Instead of learning from them (Indian bowlers), we think negatively that something is fishy," Malik said.

"The seam position is visible on the TV sets when the Indian bowlers bowl to the batters. It is coming out correctly from the hands," Misbah noted.