Afghanistan ready for 'massive' T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan (right) celebrates a wicket with a teammate during the match against Bangladesh. — AFP

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 3:42 PM

Afghanistan's remarkable journey at the T20 World Cup will take another "massive" step forward on Thursday morning (4:30 am UAE Time) when they face South Africa in the first semifinal at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

It is an intriguing encounter which will produce a first-time finalist to take on either 2007 winners India or defending champions England who meet in the second semifinal at Guyana's Providence Stadium on Thursday.

Celebrations in Afghanistan after Monday's Super Eight win over Bangladesh had ensured their passage at the expense of Australia were quickly closed down by the Taliban authorities.

But there may well be many more people on the streets if Rashid Khan can lead his team to the final with a win over the Proteas.

"I think the semi-final is going to be a massive, massive inspiration for the youngsters back home in Afghanistan," said skipper Rashid. "It's an unbelievable feeling."

It is appropriate the Afghans will play in a stadium bearing Lara's name because, as Rashid said, the former West Indies great was "the only person who mentioned Afghanistan will be in semis".

"I think when you get the kind of great, great statements from a legend, as a team, I think it gives you lots of energy as well," said Rashid.

"We are capable -- but as long we keep the things very simple and I think in the whole competition so far, we kept the thing simple."

Meanwhile, coach Jonathan Trott believes Afghanistan will go into the semifinal against South Africa boosted by "having no scarring, no history" unlike the accident-prone Proteas.

South Africa are still without a major global title with just the 1998 Champions Trophy to show for all their endeavours.

They have also been accused of "choking" on big occasions.

Losing to Australia in the 1999 World Cup semifinals after a farcical run-out and a blunder in reading the rain rules against Sri Lanka on home turf in 2003 are famously among their catalogue of horrors.

"We go into the semifinal with no scarring or no history with regards to semifinals. This is uncharted territory for us," said Trott, the former Ashes-winning England batsman who was born and raised in South Africa.

"We're just going to go out there and give it our all. There's no preconceived ideas on it all, or history of failure or success in semifinals in past years.

"For us it's a new challenge and I think that makes us dangerous in the semifinals as a side with nothing to lose and obviously a lot of pressure on the opposition."

South Africa have defeated Afghanistan in their only two other T20 meetings -- by 59 runs at Barbados in the 2010 T20 World Cup and 37 runs in Mumbai six years later.

The Proteas have won all seven matches they have played at this World Cup but have teetered on the edge of embarrassment more than once.

In the first round, they defeated the Netherlands by four wickets after being 12-4 at one stage chasing just 104 to win.

A four-run win over Bangladesh followed before they avoided what would have been a seismic shock in a one-run victory over Nepal.

In the Super Eights, they squeezed past defending champions England by just seven runs.