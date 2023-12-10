ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: UAE succumb to Bangladesh spin as Lanka overwhelm Japan

Action from the Bangladesh vs UAE mmatch. - Photo by @ACCMedia1/ X

Published: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 12:03 AM

Spinners Rahman Rabby and Parvez Jibon spun a web around UAE to secure a 71-run victory for Bangladesh in Match 3 of the ACC Under-19s Asia Cup on Saturday.

In another match Sri Lanka bowled out Japan for only 75 runs and chased down the target inside 13 overs.

Chasing a target of 230 in 50 overs the UAE made a promising start despite losing opener Aryansh Sharma (22) in the eighth over and Dhruv Parashar (4) in the 13th over at the ICC Academy grounds.

Tanish Suri (27) Aayan Afzal Khan (27) and Maroof Merchant (25) chipped in with some useful scores before Hardik Pai held up the innings with an unbeaten 30.

However, Rai ran out of partners as the home team were dismissed for 167 as left-arm spinner Rahman Rabby and off-spinner Parvez Rahman Jibon picked up four wickets each.

Action from the Sri Lanka vs Japan mmatch. - Photo by @ACCMedia1/ X

Earlier wicketkeeper-opening batsman Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, with the help of some responsible batting, top-scored with 71 for the winners.

Batting first Japan were dismissed for 75 with Charles Hinze top scoring with 36 runs.

Malsha Tharupathi was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 26 runs.

In reply Sri Lanka reached the target losing just three wickets in 12 overs. Sineth Jayawardena was unbeaten on 26.

Brief scores

ACC Under-19s Asia Cup - ICC Academy

Bangladesh beat UAE by 71 runs.

Bangladesh: 229 all out in 49.3 (Ashiqur Rahman Shibli 71, Jishan Alam 42; Aayan Afzal Khan 2 for 29)

UAE: 167 all out in 47.4 overs (Tanish Suri 27, Maroof Merchant 25, Hardik Pai 30 not out; Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 4 for 32, Parvez Rahman Jibon 4 for 26)

Sri Lanka beat Japan by 7 wickets

Japan: 75 all out in 30.3 overs (Koji Abe 19, Charles Hinze 36, G. Sanketh 2/18, M. Tharupathi 3/26)

Sri Lanka: 76 for three in 12.2 overs (Sineth Jayawardena 26 n.o. Rusanda Gamage 18, K. Lake 2/27)