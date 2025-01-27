Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge to offer participants views of Milky Way at Al Qua'a

The majestic Al Qua'a will make its debut in the event. — Supplied photo

The highly anticipated Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is preparing for a thrilling 34th edition in the UAE next month (21-27 February), celebrating the occasion with an unprecedented route and a marathon camp in Al Qua’a that will now be accessible to all competitors.

Previously only available to those in the bike categories of the contest, the marathon stage will now welcome cars for the first time in the history of the Desert Challenge as Al Qua'a also makes its debut in the event.

This marks a significant change for the event, which continues to evolve and reinvent its traditions, appealing to the brightest talents in the off-road endurance racing world.

Situated in the remote eastern region of Abu Dhabi, Al Qua'a holds the title of the darkest spot in the UAE. The striking Milky Way will be the perfect backdrop to the drama of the marathon camp. Often a turning point in rally-raid, the third and fourth stages that straddle the marathon camp hold the potential to shake up the leaderboard.

At this year’s marathon camp, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge will host its largest number of competitors in recent seasons under the stars at Al Qua’a. Surrounded by endless red dunes, the drivers and riders will make the necessary repairs at the bivouac, deprived of outside help overnight, as they tackle one of the most gruelling rally-raid events in the calendar.

Speed, navigation, and perseverance will all be important. With the introduction of new stages in the Empty Quarter, the Desert Challenge route has been altered by over 50 percent, marking an exciting move to unexplored areas that was pitched for by competitors and fans alike.

Teams from all over the world are already lining up to take part in the eagerly awaited rally, with entries open to professionals and amateurs until February 7, as the revamped route tempts an increasing number of competitors to take on one of the most distinct and historically rich events of the FIA & FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and organised by the EMSO (Emirates Motorsports Organization), continues to flourish as one of the original hosts of the W2RC, holding onto its spot as the second round following the season-opening Dakar Rally.

“The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is one of the benchmark rallies in the rally-raid world, with the distinctive feature of being made up entirely of sand and dunes. The event has survived the years and reinvented itself to remain attractive. This year’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge will show it once again," said David Castera, W2RC Director and Dakar Rally Race Director. “Exploring new horizons is one of the core values of the discipline and this event will be a fantastic opportunity for the championship and its competitors to navigate in unprecedented areas. We are enthusiastic about the unique challenge the competitors will face during the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2025. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to EMSO for their efforts and dedication to the W2RC.” Khalid bin Sulayem, EMSO President, said: “On behalf of the entire team at the EMSO, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan - the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region – for his continued support of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Without his unwavering commitment to the growth of this event, we would be witnessing its continued success year after year. “Behind the scenes, we have been working hard with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and other governmental entities of Abu Dhabi, to make the 2025 edition of the Desert Challenge a rally to remember. In that spirit, we are excited to showcase the best of off-road endurance racing with a challenging new-look route through some of the region’s most spectacular and remote areas.” ALSO READ: Dubai: How the desert inspired this Emirati to become a world champion