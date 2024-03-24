Abu Dhabi City Golf Club Juniors stay top of Golf Sixes League

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 12:09 PM

Novice Juniors from Abu Dhabi City Golf Club won the penultimate round of the Golf Sixes League, Abu Dhabi which was held this week at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

The team shot a three-over par score and emerged as the winners by one shot from Saadiyat Beach Golf Club on a back-nine countback.

The victory enabled Abu Dhabi City Golf Club to maintain their top position on the Overall Golf Sixes League Points Table.

The Golf Sixes League saw Novice juniors from golf clubs across Abu Dhabi participate in a fun afternoon of golf. Playing across just six short holes, six teams of six players, paired up to compete in a two-ball Texas Scramble stroke play format.

The best two scores from each of the teams’ three pairs counted towards their overall team score.

The Grand Final will take place at Yas Acres Golf and Country Club on Saturday 20th April.

Neal Grahem, Development Manager – Middle East and India, The R&A, said, ‘” It was fantastic to see the third round of the Golf Sixes League, Abu Dhabi take place at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

“The Golf Sixes League friendly and fun atmosphere has been experienced throughout all the rounds. As a result, I am delighted to see how the team format brings together children from as young as five years of age, creating new friendships across the teams representing the Emirates Golf Federation and the golf clubs of Abu Dhabi.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone to the Grand Final at Yas Acres Golf and Country Club next month.” Added Grahem.

The Golf Sixes League Abu Dhabi is supported by The R&A and EGF.

Results

Round Three

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club +3

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club +4

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club +4

Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club +4

Overall Golf Sixes League Points Table

(After three rounds)

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club 30

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club 24

Yas Links Abu Dhabi 19

Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club 18

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club 16

Abu Dhabi Golf Club 10

Emirates Golf Federation 9

