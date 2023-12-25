Abu Dhabi braces for mouthwatering battle between Sterling and Hooper

Aljamain Sterling before his bantamweight title bout against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 on May 6, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. — AFP file

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 8:48 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 8:49 PM

After the resounding success of its inaugural edition, the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC) will return for an even more exhilarating second edition with ADXC 2 on January 19, 2024, at the Mubadala Arena.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, known as "The Funk Master," will go head-to-head with UFC lightweight sensation Chase Hooper in a highly anticipated main event.

Sterling has earned recognition with 23 victories and successfully defended the UFC bantamweight title three times until 2023.

His expertise in submission moves, particularly the chokehold and the Soloev Stretching move, cements Sterling's status as a formidable athlete, promising an exciting presence in this eagerly awaited event.

Meanwhile, Hooper boasts an impressive record of 13 victories, including five via chokehold and one via foot pin submission. With two recent victories in the Ultimate Championship, Hooper looks forward to delivering a standout performance.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds, each lasting three minutes inside the cage, offering spectators a display of exceptional skills, technical prowess, and unwavering fighting spirit.

Apart from the mouthwatering clash between Sterling and Hooper, ADXC 2 promises a jiu-jitsu main event, two co-main events, and ten additional duels, ensuring a night filled with non-stop action.