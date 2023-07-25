Abu Dhabi AI firm G42’s in key strategic partnership with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Australia trail by 61 runs in the second innings with only one day's play remaining at the Old Trafford on Sunday
Peng Xiao, CEO of Abu Dhabi-based Artificial Intelligence organization G42, has described the strategic partnership that his company is embarking on with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team, as a ‘wateshed moment.’
The core purpose of the multi-year collaboration was to develop marginal gains and performance benefits on track for Mercedes through G42’s AI and big data analytics capabilities.
It was also aimed at demystifying artificial intelligence.
In a sit-down interview held in Abu Dhabi, Toto Wolff, Team Principal at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS, expressed his excitement and optimism around the partnership and how this can benefit Mercedes going forwards.
“You can see in a world of machines, the human connection is important,” he said.
“As you say, we are an engineering and data driven business. The quicker we learn, the better we are.
We are in a relative game and an honest sport where the stopwatch never lies,” he added.
“You’re either better than your competitors or not. So, I believe in marginal gains.
“But marginal gains are nothing compared to the magnitude of performance advantage that we can have with Peng and his team,” said Wolff.
Building on Wolf's comments, Peng Xiao said: “For me, as a practitioner in the AI domain, this is a watershed moment.
“I believe the highest pursuit in my field is to better understand human behaviour. To better ultimately understand our own human behaviour and our mentality, you have to go into domains where things are better controlled and there are boundaries, and in this example, sports.
ALSO READ
“In particular a high stress environment where you are driving a car. If you can look and go deep to understand the behaviour and driver behaviour, I believe it is so exciting and we can translate this into broader domains of human behaviour, which for me is the highest purpose that AI can serve,” added Xiao.
As the two organizations become embedded within one another’s processes, the hope is that a greater understanding will be developed around each organization’s capabilities and ultimately start to fully understand the boundless potential this partnership holds.
Australia trail by 61 runs in the second innings with only one day's play remaining at the Old Trafford on Sunday
The Serb was spotted at the world-famous Copacabana beach in Croatia on his luxury yacht together with his wife Jelena and kids, Stefan and Tara
The seven-time world champion ended a barren run stretching back 33 races by claiming a record-increasing 104th pole of his career
Japan off to a flier with 5-0 win over debutants Zambia
The Abu Dhabi athlete won bouts against competitors from Thailand, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei
Jacopo Venzo was flown to the Kepler clinic in Linz in a rescue helicopter, before succumbing to his injuries
'Your dedication and brilliance on the field are truly unmatched. Here's to many more centuries and records in your illustrious career,' BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted