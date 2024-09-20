‘A fantastic boost for me’ says Dubai's Rayhan Thomas as he qualifies for stage two of DP World Tour Qualifying School

Tommy Fleetwood hopes to boost junior golf in the UAE by hosting three AJGA International Pathway Series events
The series of a premier global route to enable elite amateur golfers to reach the highest level of competition
Dubai-born Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas is celebrating significant success in his career after securing his spot in the next stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School.
With a solid final round of 70 in Stage One at Donnington Grove Golf Club in Newbury, England on Friday Rayhan couldn’t be more thrilled about what lies ahead.
“This week has been a fantastic boost for me,” he shared. “It’s set me up for an exciting few months that will shape the future of my professional career. I’m looking forward to seeing where I’ll be playing in 2025!”
Rayhan played consistent golf all week with rounds of 68, 72, 71 and 70 to finish seven-under par for the 72-hole event.
“Today was a good day. A difficult start with the pins a bit tougher. I was hitting the ball well – and I always had the confidence that the putts would eventually drop and they did,” said the 24-year-old who recently turned pro and represents Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.
“It is the first Tour Qualifier I have played in but I need to go back to the US soon for the Korn Ferry Tour Q’School and I am looking forward to catching up with my Oklahoma State golf teammates.”
Starting on Hole one he found himself three over par after seven holes – on the wrong side of qualifying. A birdie on Hole eight saw him to the turn in 38.
A brilliant back nine of 32 with birdies on holes 11, 13, 15 and 18 and the balance of holes in pars - saw him finish overall in tied 10th – with the leading 21 players and ties going through to one of the four venues for Stage Two qualifiers in Spain, October 31st – November 3rd, 2024.
There are still two more First Stage Qualifiers to take place: in Denmark and France on September 24 and 27.
Rayhan's performance, with 15 birdies and eight bogeys over 72 holes, reflects his growing consistency and solid form. His ability to minimize mistakes and regularly shoot under par demonstrates his potential to stay competitive as he advances in the global golf scene.
Maintaining this level of play will keep him in contention, allowing him to climb the ranks steadily in his journey to becoming a top-tier player.
There was a tie for first place on 13 under with Calum Fyfe (Scot) and Tim Tillmanns (Ger) taking the medalist honours.
The Qualifying Cut fell at five under par with two players tying in the 21st spot. For further information Visit: www.europeantour.com
ALSO READ
The series of a premier global route to enable elite amateur golfers to reach the highest level of competition
‘I need to perform at my best and hopefully have options moving forward,’ says the 24-year-old golfing talent
How a former cheerleader from the Philippines is inspiring women in golf to embrace life's challenges and to be kind
Dubai Basketball aims to unite the UAE under the banner of basketball, fostering inclusivity
The event promises a thrilling conclusion to the season as teams clash in a unique knockout format, making every match crucial in the battle for golf’s biggest payday as The Challenge Tour is in Italy
Dynamic duo making waves in the UAE golf community with support for EGF Order of Merit events while balancing competition and social engagement
UAE women's cricket team turned their fortunes around with a memorable triumph in Namibia
Winners edge out Stuart Smith’s squad by a hair in a thrilling 21-team showdown at Yas Links Abu Dhabi as Jackson Bell wins Individual Title