85 athletes to represent UAE at Asian Jiu-Jitsu events

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has confirmed the participation of 85 athletes in the 2025 Asian Jiu-Jitsu Cup – U14 and the 2025 Asian Jiu-Jitsu Youth Championship, scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from 13-15 February.

The delegation includes 20 athletes competing in the U14 division and 65 athletes in the Youth categories.

In 2024, Abu Dhabi hosted the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Youth Championship, where the UAE national team excelled with an impressive haul of 41 medals, including 11 gold, eight silver, and 22 bronze.

Building on that success, the team aims to compete strongly for the title in Bangkok and further solidify its position as a leading force in Asian jiu-jitsu. Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of the most prestigious events we participate every year, showcasing the UAE’s leadership in the sport across the continent. It also provides a key platform to evaluate the progress of our youth athletes and their readiness to excel on the global stage. “Youth competitions are central to the Federation’s strategy, as they represent the future of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. We remain dedicated to identifying and nurturing young talent through world-class training and coaching programmes.” Pedro Damasceno, UAE National Team Coach, said: “We have carefully assembled a strong team, blending experienced athletes with fresh talent. The team is following an intensive training programme and is fully committed to performing at its best in the upcoming championships. The athletes are showing great confidence and dedication, and we look forward to seeing them shine on the continental stage once again.”