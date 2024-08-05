551 fighters to compete in UAE Muay Thai Open Championship

After the match ended in a 1-1 draw, India won the shoot-out 4-2 to make the semifinals
The stage is set for the UAE Muay Thai Open Championship (August 9-11) at the state-of-the-art Space 42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation announced.
The event will feature 551 fighters from 47 national clubs, showcasing a robust commitment to advancing Muay Thai and providing exceptional opportunities for youth and juniors during the summer season.
The championship will feature male and female fighters aged 8 to 23, competing in 12 weight categories.
"Our ongoing commitment to organising top-tier programmes and championships during the summer for our youth continues to drive us forward," said Ali Khouri, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.
"Building on the recent successes of the UAE Kickboxing Championship, we are delighted to host the UAE Muay Thai Open Championship, which offers a premier opportunity for young and emerging talents to elevate their competitive edge, gain invaluable experience, and use their vacation time for meaningful development in their Muay Thai journey."
Established in May 2017, the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation is aiming to increase the popularity of Muay Thai and Kickboxing and create a team capable of competing in international competitions for both professionals and amateurs.
After the match ended in a 1-1 draw, India won the shoot-out 4-2 to make the semifinals
Schauffele, and Rahm tied for the lead after a lone bogey saw Fleetwood drop to second place with 18 holes to play at Le Golf National
The Dubai-based league will also host a first-ever National Team tournament as part of its yearly event calendar
Alfred, who won the women's 100 metres gold, grew up running barefoot in Saint Lucia, a country that lacked proper track facilities
Imane Khelif, who has been embroiled in a major gender controversy, broke down in tears after securing a medal at the Paris Olympics
Filipino athletes at the Paris Games have been promised a fully furnished, two-bedroom condominium in Taguig City if they win a gold medal
A win for the Serb would be his first gold medal at the fifth attempt and represent a significant upgrade on the bronze he won at Beijing in 2008
It is the country's second Olympic gold and the first in gymnastics