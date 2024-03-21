2024 Dubai World Cup: How a broken leg has deepend Jennifer's love for UAE Derby hopeful Guns And Glory

Jennifer Ferguson says she just can't wait to get back to riding. - LW Jr.

Despite the spotlight being constantly focused on the top jockeys and big winners, there are many unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all this possible

Depending on your perspective, they are the backbone of the horseracing industry and are worth a lot more attention than they normally get.

There’s a solid argument to put Jennifer Ferguson, who has been a key figure at the championship-winning Zabeel stables where she has worked for over four seasons as an exercise rider, at the very top of the heap.

A former jockey from the UK where she even finished third in the women’s jockey’s championship, Jennifer has ridden some of the stars at the iconic stable for trainer Bhupat Seemar.

Guns And Glory aced his prep race for the UAE Derby at Meydan with an impressive victory under 11-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O'Shea. - Photo DRC

She is not only an example of making the most of limited chances but is also a symbol of perseverance.

Just two weeks ago Jennifer was unseated from the horse she was riding at that stables, Guns And Glory, and suffered a nasty broken left leg.

But that has not hurt her spirit and passion for her job and ‘lovely’ horses like Guns And Glory.

Mendelson Bay. - Photo DRC

“I have been riding Guns And Glory ever since we got him from the breeze-ups and we really, really like him,” she told Khaleej Times. “I’m really fond of him, he’s a lovely horse.

“Yes he does like to play around, he’s still a baby and jumps around quite a bit. But there’s no nastiness in him whatsoever. He’s just a horse that is always full of energy.

“The day he threw me he was jumping around and I he unseated me,” she recollected. “I wound up in hospital with a broken leg. I will survive. The accident is all part of character-building for me.

“I still love him and I’ll be rooting for him when he runs in the UAE Derby (G1) on Dubai World Cup night. If he wins it will make all this worthwhile and I have high hopes.”

Guns And Glory is one of three horses that will line-up for Zabeel Stables in the colt’s Classic on March 30, where he will be joined by stable companions Killer Collect and Mendelson Bay

Killer Collect. - Photo DRC

“The sad part is that I can’t ride him at work in the build-up to the race, but it is what it is,” Jennifer added.

Born in Kent Jennifer also worked with Lambourn-based and multiple Group 1 winning handler Clive Cox, when she was previously based in England.

Cox was responsible for the successes of top horses like Godolphin’s Harry Angel, Lethal Force, Profitable and Golden Horde.

“I started riding late in life but didn’t do too badly, I finished third in the lady's Jockey’s Championship. “But it was a short season.

“Unfortunately, I had a life-changing accident that cut short my career as a professional rider. I was lucky to survive a fall where I suffered a severe head injury.

“That’s when I decided to move to Dubai as part of the recovery because it’s a lot easier out here unlike back in England,” Jennifer added.

“I was able to recover and join Zabeel Stables. I have always loved horses and loved riding. You’ve got to do what you love because that’s what keeps you going.

“And the best part is that when you ride good horses like Guns And Glory who won very well last time out, Discovery Island, winner of the Burj Nahar (G2) last year and Law And Peace, who was second in the Godolphin Mile last year. It makes it more worthwhile,” said Jennifer.

“Even though you're not riding them in races you are still connected with them, it's very special.”

Jennifer said she was also thankful to be surrounded by people who cared, at Zabeel, especially at times like this.

“Bhupat looks after us very well,” she said. “It gives us the boost I didn’t think I would get without being a jockey. I’m very fortunate.”

ALSO READ

The former UAE champion handler, who has built a reputation for discovering and developing the passions of each individual who works on his team, had kind words to share about Jennifer.

“Jennifer has done a great job with Guns and Glory,” he said. “She spent a lot of time with him looking after him.

“He does spend a lot of time on two legs front or back, so it's unfortunate she broke her leg but hopefully she’ll have a good recovery. We wish her well.”