UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Liftoff! Four Crew-7 astronauts now on their way to ISS to replace UAE's AlNeyadi and team

Dubai's space authorities earlier said that once Crew-7 launches, 'it could be a week to 10 days before Sultan returns'

By Web Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: X
Photo: X

Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 11:48 AM

Last updated: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 11:54 AM

SpaceX on Saturday announced the launch of the new crew of four astronauts bound for the International Space Station (ISS).

Dubbed Crew-7, the mission is commanded by American Jasmin Moghbeli and includes Andreas Mogensen of Denmark, Satoshi Furukawa of Japan, and Konstantin Borisov of Russia.

Here are the Crew-7 astronauts:

AP
AP

The liftoff for this crew meant UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's return to Earth will be happening soon.

In a previous interview, Dubai's space authorities said once Crew-7 launches, "it could be a week to 10 days before Sultan returns".

Nasa earlier said AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 colleagues will return to Earth "no earlier than September 1".

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ:


More news from Space