E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Rare star explosion to light up sky for first time in around 80 years; how to spot

Happening anytime between now and next September, the phenomenon can be seen with the naked human eye

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
A red giant star and white dwarf orbit each other in this animation of a nova similar to T Coronae Borealis. Photo: NASA
A red giant star and white dwarf orbit each other in this animation of a nova similar to T Coronae Borealis. Photo: NASA

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 1:58 PM

Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 2:24 PM

Residents may soon be able to see, with the naked eye, a star explosion in the sky. This rare phenomenon has not occurred in 80 years.

This explosion is expected to occur at any time between now and next September, although observers say the timeline could extend beyond this point.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The star expected to explode is called "T Coronae Borealis", located in the star cluster called "Corona Borealis," according to NASA. The explosion has been documented since 1217 AD, with the most famous one having occurred in 1866 AD and 1946 AD, according to the International Astronomical Centre (IAC).


Eng. Mohammad Shawkat Awdeh, Director of IAC, stated that there is a sequence of quick changes in the star's brightness at the time of the explosion, called a nova.

The star will significantly increase in brightness temporarily, after which it fades. As the star explodes every few years, it is called a recurring nova.

According to IAC, the astronomical observer Leslie Baltier, spent 25 years observing the star and waiting for it to explode, during the occurrence in 1946 AD. It is said that on the night of the explosion, he decided to sleep early, and missed the phenomenon as a consequence.

How do we know that the star is going to explode?

During previous explosions, it was observed that the star's brightness would decrease slightly about 1.1 years prior. In May 2023, a decrease occurred, which has led authorities to believe that the explosion may occur soon.

The star is now shining at magnitude 10, meaning that it can only be seen using a small telescope. During the explosion, the star will shine very brightly and become, within a few hours, as bright as the North Star, which is the brightest star in the Ursa Minor constellation.

Due to its increased brightness, the star can be seen with the naked human eye even from within light-polluted cities. The explosion will remain for half a day, after which its brightness will decrease gradually. However, the star can be seen for a week in the sky.

How does the explosion occur?

This star is a binary star, one of which is a red giant star and the other is a white dwarf. Matter is constantly transferred from the giant star to the dwarf star.

As the matter increases around the star, some of it moves to the surface, causing the temperature and pressure to increase. Eventually, they reach high levels that stimulate a series of explosions similar to that of a hydrogen bomb.

"The explosion causes the accumulated material around the white dwarf to scatter, and then recurring events begin over a period of approximately 80 years, ending with the explosion of the star's outer surface each time," according to a report by IAC.

The Al-Khatem Astronomical Observatory is closely monitoring and observing this star, estimating its brightness with each observation.

Along with other global observations, the results from Al-Khatem Astronomical Observatory are sent to specialised bodies, as Arab observatories continue to contribute to the monitoring of such unique astronomical phenomena.

How to locate the star

Experts monitor the star daily during the period prior to its anticipated explosion. They emphasise that if the star explodes, and the sky is found to be cloudy in your area, it is worth driving to a clear place to observe the occurrence.

Awdeh clarified that one can spot this particular star through following these steps:

  • Wait for darkness to fall around 9pm, and look to the south of the sky
  • Look to a very bright orange star seen in the sky
  • Next to it, locate an arc-shaped constellation
  • Notice the shape of the arc, and the stars surrounding it. At the time of the explosion, the star will appear adjacent to the arc

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from Space