E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew begin first private spacewalk

Extravehicular activity (EVA) officially began at 1012 GMT when oxygen began flowing into the astronauts' suits

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
This picture shows an orbital sunset from the SpaceX Dragon capsule with a hatch structure called 'Skywalker', ahead of the first private spacewalk performed by the crew of the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission. Photo: AFP
This picture shows an orbital sunset from the SpaceX Dragon capsule with a hatch structure called "Skywalker", ahead of the first private spacewalk performed by the crew of the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission. Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 2:57 PM

A pioneering private crew has begun the first-ever spacewalk by non-professional astronauts, SpaceX announcers said during a live webcast Thursday.

Extravehicular activity (EVA) officially began at 1012 GMT when oxygen began flowing into the astronauts' suits.


ALSO READ:


More news from Space