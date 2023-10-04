Sheikh Hamdan announces satellite to be developed with UN

Salem Al Marri said MBRSC is set to launch MBZ-Sat between July and September 2024
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has directed the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to develop a satellite in the collaboration with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.
The Crown Prince took to X to share renderings of the satellite, adding that the PHI-2 satellite will be developed with the "aim of supporting entities and countries who aspire to join the space sector." The MBRSC-made satellite would be able to transport innovations and technologies to space, and is the second of its kind.
"Our objective is to support any innovation that contributes to scientific and knowledge advancement, ultimately improving the quality of human life," Sheikh Hamdan said.
Earlier this week, he chaired a board meeting of the MBRSC, where a blueprint for the future of space projects in the country was laid out. He had said that the next phase in the UAE's journey would see "groundbreaking Emirati space ventures," and then outlined milestones set to be achieved in the space sector, including UAE astronauts Mohammed Al Mulla and Nora Al Matroushi setting off into space, and The Rashid Rover 2 project, which aims to put a rover on the Moon.
ALSO READ:
Salem Al Marri said MBRSC is set to launch MBZ-Sat between July and September 2024
SpaceX foresees Starship as a next-generation, fully reusable spaceship that will eventually carry both crew and cargo to Mars
'We'll be living on Moon in 10-15 years,' says Nasa astronaut as she shares glimpse of life beyond earth at Sharjah book fair
The Dubai Ruler praised the Emirati astronauts and the 'Zayed Ambition 2' team for their hard work and commitment to making the country a frontrunner in space exploration
People can spend two nights under the stars as the Taurids meteor, also known as the 'Halloween fireball,' will produce its peak rate of meteors on these days
Sultan AlNeyadi presents Sheikh Mohamed with a framed image showcasing the UAE at night alongside another image of Abu Dhabi in daylight, captured by him from space
Named for the asteroid it’s chasing, Psyche should reach the huge, potato-shaped object in 2029
She was recognised as the first Pakistani astronaut by the government of Pakistan in 2006