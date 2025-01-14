MBZ-SAT set for launch today: What to know about this UAE satellite and why it matters

With all the data and images it can capture and send back to its home base in Dubai, the MBZ-SAT is expected to set a new standard in earth observation
The UAE is heading back to space today, January 14, — this time with the most advanced satellite it has ever built: the MBZ-SAT.
The orbiter is blasting off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 10.49pm, UAE time, together with a tiny student-made satellite HCT-SAT1.
A project of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the MBZ-SAT will be the 11th UAE satellite in the earth's orbit — but it's not like any other. With all the data and images it can capture and send back to its home base in Dubai, it is expected to set a new standard in the observation of the planet.
Here's what makes it special and how it can make a difference:
Weighing about 800kg, the MBZ-SAT is powered by cutting-edge technology — from high-resolution imaging capabilities to automated processes and high-speed data transmission.
With the images that it can transmit, the MBZ-SAT serves as powerful tool in tackling natural disasters or planning cities and infrastructure. Essentially, it can help make lives better. Here are some of the purposes it can serve:
The MBZ-SAT is the second satellite to have been developed by an all-Emirati team of engineers at the MBRSC.
"This embodies the nation's commitment to leveraging advanced space technologies to drive sustainable development and global collaboration," the space centre said.
This landmark project bolsters the UAE's partnerships between the public and private sectors in the space industry.
From its development to its operation, the MBZ-SAT has created jobs, strengthened collaborations with international space agencies, and contributed to the growth of the UAE's space sector.
The launch of the MBZ-SAT, named after President Sheikh Mohamed, turns the spotlight to the country's flourishing space industry.
Here's an explainer that answers some of the frequently asked questions about the UAE space sector, its laws, and its milestones:
How many satellites does UAE have?
The country currently has 10 satellites, orbiting the earth to serve different purposes. Aside from the MBZ-SAT, at least seven more satellites are being manufactured to "bring about a wide range of benefits for earth and humanity", according to the UAE Space Agency.
Which is the first satellite made in UAE?
The first Emirati-made satellite — built in the country from the ground up — is KhalifaSat.
Launched in 2018, KhalifaSat was made by a team of 70 Emirati engineers from the MBRSC.
Besides serving the scientific community, this orbiter has been taking some incredible photos of the earth, including the landmarks of Dubai. It has pieced together some stunningly detailed maps of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and it has chronicled the construction of the Museum of the Future and the Zayed International Airport.
What is the new space law in UAE?
Considering the rapid growth of the UAE's space industry, the country has come up with an overarching law to "create a regulatory environment to achieve the objectives of the UAE’s National Space Policy", the government said.
Among the provisions of this law is a clear clause on authorisation and ownership: "No one may own a space object, carry out or participate in space activities, or establish, use or possess related space facilities without obtaining a permit from UAE Space Agency. The law covers the role of UAE Space Agency as the federal entity in charge of regulating the space sector."
What is the space economy in the UAE?
Space activities in the country are no longer limited to government initiatives. The UAE Space Agency is supporting startups and small- and medium-sized enterprises in the sector through its 'Space Economic Zone Programme'.
Under this initiative, the government has created 'stimulus packages', incentives, and 'space economic zones' as part of an integrated business environment. Here, organisations have the opportunity to work with the country's space centres and even secure grants and funding.
