Indian PM reveals name of Chandrayaan-3 landing site on Moon

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has revealed the name of the point on the moon where the Chandrayaan-3 landed - Shiv Shakti. He has also announced that the site where Chandrayaan-2 crashed on the lunar surface in 2019 will be called Tiranga.

The Prime Minister said that India had decided to name the point where Chandrayaan-2 crash-landed, but chose to wait till the success of the next lunar mission.

“India had decided not to name that point at that time as it did not feel right at the time, but today, when the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the Moon, the moment is right to dedicate a name to the point where Chandrayaan-2 left its mark on the Moon,” Modi said while addressing the scientists of Isro in Bengaluru.

“Since we now have ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (Tricolour in every house) and the Tiranga [national flag] is even there on the Moon, it is only apt to name the point 'Tiranga Point' - India's first contact with the surface of the Moon,” he added. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, an initiative by the Indian Ministry of Culture, is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage Indians to bring the Tiranga [national flag] home.

How are sites named on the moon?

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) names solar system objects and features. According to its website, IAU “has been the arbiter of planetary and satellite nomenclature since its inception in 1919”. The body said that its various working groups usually handle this task of naming objects and features in the space.

However, the recommendations and decisions made by the IAU are not enforceable by any national or international law. Instead, they establish conventions meant to enhance our understanding of astronomical objects and processes.

Criteria

IAU has also stated some rules for naming space objects like minor planets. The proposed name cannot be more than 16 characters long, it should preferably be one word and should be pronounceable and non-offensive. The name must also not be similar to an existing name of a minor planet or natural planetary satellite.

“The names of individuals or events principally known for political or military activities are unsuitable until 100 years after the death of the individual or the occurrence of the event,” the rules state.

What is the process of naming planetary objects?

According to IAU, when the first images of a planet’s surface or a satellite are received, the themes for naming features are chosen and members of the appropriate IAU task group propose names of some prominent features. When images of higher resolution and maps are obtained, the investigators mapping or describing specific surfaces or geological formations may request names for some additional features.

Following this, anyone can suggest a name to the Task Group. But, it is not necessary that the group will accept the name. The IAU, on its website, has also stated the process to submit name requests to propose a name.

Once the names are reviewed by the task group, they are sent to the Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature (WGPSN). After successful review by a vote of the members of the WGPSN, the proposed names are considered approved as the official IAU nomenclature. The names can then be used on maps and publications.

The approved names are entered into the Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature and uploaded on the IAU’s website.

Can a country own the moon?

Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

In 1966, the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs introduced the Outer Space Treaty. The Treaty stated some common principles pertaining to the exploration of space and celestial objects. Article II of the Treaty said, “Outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means”.

In other words, it means that no one can claim to own the moon.

The Treaty also added that exploration of space including the moon “shall be carried out for the benefit and in the interests of all countries, irrespective of their degree of economic or scientific development, and shall be the province of all mankind”.

According to Alexander Soucek, head of public international law at the European Space Agency, “A nation can plant a flag on the moon, but it doesn’t have any legal meaning or consequence. This is entrained in the Outer Space Treaty, where it’s written that no country can claim sovereignty on the moon or make it its own territory,” reported DW.

