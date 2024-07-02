E-Paper

India to launch first phase of own space station by 2028

Besides constructing its own space station, the South Asian country aims to send the first Indian to the moon by 2040

By WAM

India's historic Moon-landing mission in 2023. — Photo: Reuters file
Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 12:51 PM

Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 12:53 PM

India will be constructing the first phase of its own space station by 2028 — the entire space station is expected to be ready by 2035, authorities have announced.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said it is now process of designing the orbital station.


“We have developed a design project that can be launched by the LVM3 rocket, and we will start launching the first unit of the station in 2028,” said Sridhara Panicker Somnath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

In Octover 2023, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the space agency to establish the first Indian manned space station in Earth orbit by 2035, and to achieve an Indian crew landing on the moon by 2040.


India's space ambitions got a boost when it became the first country to land a spacecraft near the unexplored south pole of the moon in August 2023, and the fourth overall to achieve a soft landing.

After that success, India launched a rocket to study the sun and is scheduled conduct a test later this week as part of its crewed space mission.

Besides constructing its own space station, the South Asian country aims to send the first Indian to the moon by 2040.

