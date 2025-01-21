Gadget Review: Sony Bravia 7 — mini-LED, max picture

The term flagship is a maritime metaphor signifying the best or most capable ship in a naval fleet that is emblematic of the prowess of that navy and therefore carries the flag that represents the entire fleet. Over time this concept has transcended the naval sphere and become a part of our everyday lexicon, denoting the best of any assembly or line-up of things.

But flagships are tours-de-force, built with the singular purpose of power and prowess projection, and as such, they can sometimes be costly affairs. We got to experience this when we previously reviewed the Sony Bravia 9 TV on these pages, which is Sony’s top-of-the-line TV with an equally high price to match, not unusual for a flagship product.

But the thing with flagships is that they need flankers - other ships in the flotilla that are nimbler and more attainable. Enter the Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED TV, which provides a more affordable yet high-quality alternative. Sony is betting heavily on Mini LED as its flagship technology moving forward. By pairing Mini LED with quantum dot enhancements and Sony’s advanced image processing, the Bravia 7 offers a flagship-like experience for those seeking top-tier performance on larger screens, and, unlike the Bravia 9, without having to break the bank.

The Sony Bravia 7 XR7 65 – our test mule – impressed us off the box with its sleek, premium design and solid build, fitting effortlessly into any living room. Its slim bezels and seamless edge design give it a nearly borderless look, while the aluminium frame adds a touch of elegance. The stable underlay stand ensures the TV remains steady without compromising its visual appeal.

Its HDMI ports are for gaming consoles, set-top boxes and other devices, alongside two USB ports for connecting external drives or streaming sticks. An Ethernet port on the side provides a reliable wired internet connection, and additional RF and IF inputs allow for antenna and cable connections.

An optional Bravia Cam, which attaches to the top of the TV, enables features like video calling, gesture control and automatic picture adjustments based on your position. For privacy, the Bravia Cam also includes a cover switch, allowing users to block it when not in use.

The Bravia 7, of course, boasts a Mini-LED backlight system, a major upgrade in LED TV technology. It uses thousands of tiny LEDs arranged in multiple local dimming zones, allowing for better control over brightness and contrast. To our eyes, the result was deep blacks and bright highlights, providing performance close to the vastly more expensive OLED displays.

The TV’s 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) ensures clear, detailed images, while its native 120Hz refresh rate made for smooth motion in fast-paced content like sports or action films. Sony says that colour reproduction is enhanced with XR Triluminos Pro technology, and we felt that this translated into a broader and more accurate colour range for vibrant, true-to-life visuals.

Supporting multiple HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, the Bravia 7 excels at handling high dynamic range content. The XR Contrast Booster 20 further brought out bright highlights and detailed shadows for more immersive images.

At the heart of the Bravia 7 is Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, an AI-driven chip designed to optimise the picture by analysing contrast, colour and detail in real time. It processes images to mimic human visual perception, and to the eyes of this reviewer this made for a more natural look of the content.

The TV also offers a variety of picture modes to suit different content types, such as a Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, Sony Pictures Core calibrated mode, and Prime Video calibrated mode. The purpose of these is to make the image match the creator's intent in various lighting conditions, but we felt these were quite superfluous as we preferred the picture quality of our own manual setting most of the time. However, if you are the type that prefers pre-set modes to fiddling around with the setting until you have it all “just-right”, you won’t be disappointed.

On the audio side, the Bravia 7 features an acoustic multi-audio system with full-range speakers and tweeters to create an immersive soundstage. The inclusion of X-Balanced Speakers and a dual bass reflex system produces clearer, more powerful audio. Additionally, Sony’s 3D Surround Upscaling technology enhances stereo sound into a virtual surround effect. While all of this does not really preclude the need for a soundbar, it is still better than the native sound of most TVs we have tested. You will get by easily without a soundbar-subwoofer set-up, though the bass may be lacking and the dialogue might get a bit muddled in the soundstage on occasions.

If you do pair it with compatible sound systems, the Bravia 7 also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and an acoustic centre sync feature that enables it to serve as a centre channel speaker when used with compatible Sony soundbars, ensuring a unified and expansive audio experience.

Running on the Google TV platform, the Bravia 7 offers a user-friendly interface and access to numerous apps and streaming services. The built-in Google Assistant makes it easy to control the TV and search for content. Other smart features include Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, Chromecast built-in, and compatibility with Alexa devices. The Bravia Connect app simplifies control and content sharing from mobile devices, while the Living Decor feature transforms the TV into a digital art display when not in use.

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the Bravia 7’s HDMI 2.1 compatibility, which supports 4K resolution at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). The dedicated Game Menu and specialised picture modes for FPS and RTS games make the Bravia 7 an excellent choice for console gamers. We enjoyed using our Xbox with it, so PlayStation owners will definitely have an even better experience.

Sony has also incorporated eco-conscious features, such as the Eco Dashboard 2 to monitor and adjust power consumption, along with a remote control made from recycled plastic.

The Bravia 7 range has TVs from 55-85 inch, which is just as well, as this brings us to the only major disappointment we had with the TV – the narrow viewing angle. While all is well – indeed great – with this TV when seen from a very square front-on, move to the side and go even slightly off axis and it struggles in the picture department. The colours become muted, the contrast goes askew and the details blur and flatten out. The 65-incher we tested is going for a promotional Dh6,999 on Sony’s official online shop, but with viewing angle as it is, we would recommend spending a tad extra for the 75 or 85 inchers for more front-on surface areas to enjoy this wonderful TV. If your dwelling is the bog-standard Dubai apartment, though, with not too much lateral space, even the 65’’ will by no means disappoint if you plonk it in front of the living room sofa.

All in all, the Sony Bravia 7 XR7 65 is a capable flanker – as is the entire Bravia 7 range - that provides flagship-like performance for less than the premium price of its flagship stablemate.

Sony Bravia 7 XR7 TV