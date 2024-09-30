Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review: Welcome to the AI age

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:45 AM

I don’t get very easily rattled. But something happened last week, and I got rattled, badly.

As a journalist, I have covered almost everything under the sun — riots, floods, raging fires, political violence, and the works. I have been witness to scenes that can make one’s blood boil or cause a stone to weep. But I have stoically witnessed all this, with the idea of filing an unbiased copy being foremost on my mind.

But as I said, last week I was rattled.

Microsoft loaned me their latest Surface Pro 11 for a review. This is their latest device which boasts a variety of AI features. So I decided to see — how far can AI match human creativity?

So I asked the CoCreator app on the device — Create a psychedelic image representing everything that was talked about in the Beatles’ song ‘Lucy in the sky with diamonds’.

And this is what happened.

I admit I was pretty shaken. Aren’t you?

Well, let’s get to brass tacks.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is a major step forward in the 2-in-1 laptop market, blending the versatility of a tablet with the power of a laptop.

It is the first device that features a neural processing unit (NPU) — capable of handling 45 trillion (no, that’s not a typo) operations a minute. The NPU is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite SoC, co-developed by Microsoft. This chip delivers impressive performance, rivalling Apple’s M-series processors in many benchmarks. The device handles multitasking with ease, and the integrated AI features, powered by the NPU, add a layer of intelligence to the user experience. Tasks like photo editing, video conferencing, and running multiple applications simultaneously are handled effortlessly.

The Surface Pro 11 maintains the sleek and professional design that the Surface line is known for. It features a magnesium alloy body that feels both sturdy and premium. The device is incredibly thin and lightweight, making it highly portable and perfect for on-the-go professionals. The kickstand is robust and offers a wide range of angles, allowing users to find the perfect position for any task, whether it’s typing, drawing, or watching videos.

One of the standout features of the Surface Pro 11 is its display. The device offers an optional OLED screen, which is a first for the Surface Pro lineup. This display option provides vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast, making it ideal for creative professionals and media consumption. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and a responsive touch experience, enhancing the overall user experience.

Battery life is another area where the Surface Pro 11 excels. The device can last over 12 hours on a single charge, making it one of the best in its class for battery longevity1. This extended battery life ensures that users can work, create, and play without constantly worrying about finding a power outlet.

The Surface Pro 11 is one of the new Copilot+ PCs, which means it comes with a suite of AI-powered features. These include Cocreate, Live Captions, and Studio Effects, which enhance productivity and creativity. However, some of these features feel half-baked and may not be fully utilised by all users1. Additionally, the built-in AI features can sometimes feel gimmicky, and the native ARM versions of popular apps are still not widely available.

The new Flex Keyboard is a significant improvement over previous models. It offers a comfortable typing experience with well-spaced keys and a responsive touchpad. The Surface Pen, while still an excellent tool for drawing and note-taking, can be difficult to remove from the keyboard, which can be a minor annoyance. The peripherals, including the keyboard and pen, are also quite expensive, which might be a drawback for some users.

In addition, the back support, while working fine on a table, tends to wobble if you keep it on your lap, which, after all, is the idea of a laptop.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is a remarkable device that sets a new standard for 2-in-1 laptops. Its combination of a stunning OLED display, powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor, and long battery life make it a compelling choice for professionals and creatives alike. While there are some minor drawbacks, such as the cost of peripherals and the current state of AI features, the overall package is highly impressive. If you’re in the market for a versatile, high-performance device, the Surface Pro 11 is definitely worth considering.

Prices start at Dh5,499 for the device. The keyboard is Dh1,299 and the pen another Dh499. So the full device will definitely burn a hole in your pocket. Is it worth it? As with any device, you will have to judge for yourself what you’ll do with such a machine. Hits: Razor-sharp graphics, mini-cinema type sounds Pen's response in astoundingly sensitive Ultra-fast processing, computing Misses: Tends to wobble if you keep on your lap Pricey Rating:

4 stars