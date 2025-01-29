Gadget review: Samsung builds on AI success with new S25

Under the hood, the S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a 3-nanometer chipset designed for superior performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is here, and it promises to be a game-changer in the world of smartphones. Building on the success of last year's S24 series, which introduced the innovative Galaxy AI, the S25 aims to enhance the features that users loved, with a particular focus on improving AI capabilities.

One of the standout features of the S25 is the software upgrade from One UI 6 to One UI 7. This upgrade brings a complete redesign and a host of additional features that are sure to impress. At the heart of these enhancements is Gemini, an AI agent that can perform multiple actions across different apps. Whether it's finding a restaurant and sending an SMS, adding events to your calendar, or creating reminders, Gemini showcases its multifunctionality with ease. The Gemini Live feature allows for continuous conversations with the AI, mimicking human-like interactions and handling interruptions seamlessly.

Another exciting feature is Circle to Summon, which allows users to find information on the screen, including audio and images, by simply long-pressing. This feature can also translate text, solve math and physics problems, and provide step-by-step solutions. The gallery improvements make it easier to search for photos based on time, place, or occurrence, while the Now Bar and Brief provide personalized updates on weather, health, and travel routines throughout the day.

Security and data privacy are top priorities for Samsung, and the S25 is no exception. Samsung Knox provides both software and hardware solutions for data security, with personal data processed on the device and options to process some data on the cloud. Knox Matrix continuously monitors security and blocks unauthorized access across devices, while Auto Blocker prevents unknown apps from being installed and blocks apps installed via cable, ensuring data safety.

Under the hood, the S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a 3-nanometer chipset designed for superior performance. The AI capabilities are enhanced with a 40 per cent boost in NPU, 37 per cent in CPU, and 30 per cent in GPU performance. The Pro Scale Up feature with the mobile digital natural image engine improves image quality by scaling up lower resolution content, and optimisation for Vulkan API allows for longer gaming sessions without frame drops, with better heat dissipation management.

Design-wise, the S25 is the thinnest S series phone ever, with slimmer bezels and a larger 6.9-inch display.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the new camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a macro lens using the ultra-wide lens. The Pro Visual Engine enhances photo and video quality with better lighting and color correction options, while Pro Grade Video allows for recording in log format with the option to correct color and create custom filters. The Virtual Aperture feature adjusts the amount of light entering the camera, simulating different aperture sizes for better photo quality. The camera design is more bold, and the phone is made of titanium with Gorilla Glass on the front and back. It is 15 grams lighter and uses Gorilla Glass Victus for better durability and reduced reflection. Samsung has also made strides in environmental friendliness, with elements like gold and aluminum made from recycled materials and batteries containing up to 50 per cent recycled cobalt. The Samsung Galaxy S25 was announced globally on January 22, with pre-orders starting on the same day. The phone will be available for purchase after the pre-order period, providing a clear timeline for consumers. The launch date is confirmed for the UAE market, aligning with the global announcement. In summary, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a powerhouse of innovation, combining cutting-edge AI capabilities, top-notch security features, and a sleek, environmentally friendly design. It's a phone that promises to deliver an exceptional user experience, making it a must-have for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.