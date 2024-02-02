'Three' Review: Nayla Al Khaja’s horror-thriller spotlights mental health issues

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 2:08 PM

Renowned Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja, in interviews, has often expressed the desire to reflect the intermingling of cultures in UAE’s melting pot, through her art. After viewing Three, Nayla’s debut feature-length film that premiered at the Red Sea International Film Festival last year and has now been released in the theatres, it is clear what her vision was: this movie is rooted in the traditions and beliefs of the UAE while acknowledging its global influences.

However, that’s not the only thread running through this film which is as much a psychological horror thriller as it is a statement on the clash of cultures. Through Three, Nayla cleverly weaves in several themes, the foremost being that of mental health and approach to treatment of psychological issues. But there are deeper layers she explores including the dilemmas of a single mother and attitudes towards divorcees, parenting challenges, bullying, and teenage angst.

Ahmed (brilliantly played by debutant Saud AlZarooni) is a bright young child who goes through severe mental traumas that are interpreted as him being possessed by djinns. As episodes of his violent behaviour increase, his worried single mother Maryam (Faten Ahmed) seeks the help of a doctor, Mark Holly (Jefferson Hall). However, what Ahmed suffers from goes beyond the realm of medical science. Much against her own core beliefs, under the advice of her far more traditional sister, Maryam seeks the help of a religious leader.

Yet she insists that Dr Mark remain present through the intense and sometimes, shocking rituals that can supposedly cleanse Ahmed. As the former obliges reluctantly, his western beliefs clashing with ancient traditions and rituals, several questions pop up in the minds of the viewer. Can religion be the panacea for the demons inside us? Also, if the demons leave one body, can another remain unpossessed? These appear to be the subliminal questions that Three asks for us to interpret.

Explaining the significance of the title, Nayla had explained that two is harmony in an equation but when a third element or person is introduced, especially with an opposing ideology or dynamic, the balance gets upset. In this case, the mother-son duo is leading a calm life, despite the challenges Maryam faces as a divorcee. But the entry of the unknown element, both in the form of humans and djinns, topples the balance, pushing them to the edge. During such delicate moments, the influence of religion, prayers and faith can perhaps provide hope for humans on the verge of desperation.

Countering this faith is the character of Dr Holly who is sceptical about possession but is willing to put aside his rational hat for the sake of the child’s welfare. Again, one’s inherent humanism can bring together different worlds and viewpoints together for a solution, seems to be the underlying message.

The horror elements in Three loom large from the first frame, ably aided by Vladimir Persan’s haunting background score and Mik Allen’s atmospheric cinematography. There aren’t too many jump scares but they definitely catch you by surprise. The scenes of exorcism are particularly haunting.

In the horror genre, the central performance is of utmost importance to make a viewer actually ‘feel’ the thrills and Nayla has managed to extract an excellent performance from young Saud. His menacing looks while ‘possessed’ is in stark contrast to the vulnerability he exhibits while being bullied in school or the cheer he displays when he is just a regular teen. A great debut indeed!

English actor Jefferson Hall, seen in Tenet, Oppenheimer and House of the Dragon, brings gravitas to his role as Dr Mark Holly, a westerner perplexed yet fascinated by the traditional rituals of the region. His equation with Maryam has a slight hint of romance though it’s his warm dynamic with Ahmed that’s the core of the movie.

Overall, Three makes for interesting viewing as Nayla brings heft and heart to a psychological thriller.