Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee is the saving grace in 'Silence 2'

In a thriving season of action movies and crime thrillers, "Silence 2" streaming on ZEE5 Global comes as an addition, giving edgy viewers some extra reason to be on tenterhooks with its fair share of tense moments. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai in the main roles and directed-written by Aban Bharucha Deohans, this is a follow-up to the 2021 movie, Silence... Can you hear it?

The story takes place in Mumbai, where a violent shootout at a nightclub results in many deaths. This prompts the Special Crime Unit to start an investigation into the incident. At first, the crime appears to be politically motivated. However, as the plot unfolds, ACP Avinash Verma, played by Manoj Bajpayee, digs deeper into the case. He begins to suspect that the intended victim may have been someone else. At the same time, in Jaipur, another woman is found murdered. This leads ACP Avinash Verma to be brought in to provide insights into this new crime. At this point, the film raises an intriguing question: Could these two seemingly unrelated murders be connected in some way?

In the film, the character of ACP Avinash Verma, is intricately developed with a witty sense of humour and an effective investigative approach. Bajpayee's commanding on-screen presence dominates each scene, paired with exciting action sequences that grip the audience's attention. While the movie tries to delve into his personal life, this side of the character is left mostly unexplored and does not significantly impact the plot. His subordinates, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh get less narrative focus than the lead role, with recurring characters lacking substantial growth arcs and development.

The dialogues in the film are obvious and cliché, making it difficult for the story to progress naturally through conversations between characters. While the movie does pay close attention to small details, it feels excessively long and could have been shortened to two hours. Some scenes drag on longer than necessary, with story threads left unfinished. What works for the Silence 2 is the outstanding cinematography by Pooja Gupte, especially in the action scenes that inject energy into the story. But the plot twist, despite being surprising, is not convincingly portrayed and may leave the audience with lingering questions.

Overall, the film is an average thriller propelled by Manoj Bajpayee's impressive acting. While not flawless, the film offers enough tense moments, to make it an enjoyable watch for fans of the genre.

Director: Aban Bharucha Deohans

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh

Ratings: 2.5/5

