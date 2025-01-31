‘Deva’ Review: Shahid Kapoor’s stellar act makes this action thriller watchable

Shahid's film features high-intensity action sequences

The Bollywood police cinematic universe is populated by many types of cops - no-nonsense cop Bajirao Singham (Singham), quirky cop (Dabangg), over-the-top cop (Simmba) and anguished cop (Talaash), to mention just a few. Now, make room for the unhinged cop. Of course, examples abound for this variety as well but the difference here is that Deva is an intense psychological thriller in a massy actioner clothing.

Shahid Kapoor, returning to the screens after a long while, plays the titular role of Dev Ambre, an officer of the Mumbai Police who has serious anger management problems. His unconventional ways of teaching crooks a lesson (basically, breaking their bones without letting the rule book get in the way) annoys his seniors who nevertheless, protect him. And oh yes, he also has daddy issues (the usual sad childhood, bad father and resultant complexes). Simply put, he is Kabir Singh in Khaki. (This brings to mind a question: are there no regular, professional men in the police? How does the law and order machinery, be it in the West or Asia, hire and trust troubled, crazy, angry policemen to discharge their duties? Any answers?)

Back to Dev. Our hot cop chases a notorious criminal while tackling pesky politicians and their henchmen. His squad consists of a senior Farhan (Pravessh Rana) and contemporary Rohan (Pavail Gulati) and the trio often has each other’s backs when any of them falters. The twist in the tale occurs when one of Dev’s officer friends is shot dead and he takes it upon himself to find the killer. But the pursuit of truth gets complicated when he loses his memory in an accident just after he cracks the case. Dev has to now re-investigate the case while coping with his memory loss. Watch Deva to find out the real shocking truth behind the murder.

If the synopsis above sounds curiously familiar, it's because you are a discerning cinema viewer who has likely watched the superb 2013 Malayalam thriller Mumbai Police, starring Prithviraj. Deva has been directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-written by Bobby and Sanjay — names also credited with the Malayalam film. While the makers and the lead star vehemently denied it during marketing rounds, Deva is indeed Mumbai Police in a slightly tweaked avatar.

As is often the case, the Hindi version falters in comparison to the original. The Malayalam movie worked because it was very gritty, serious and had a banger of a climax. Comparatively, Deva’s ending is rather tame and the overall structure suffers because of the need to “Bollywood-ify” it with an unnecessary song and dance, a needless romance (Pooja Hegde in a wasted extended cameo), massy action set pieces designed to flaunt the hero’s swag and sub plots that serve no purpose. Somehow, these elements are at odds with the inherent serious nature of the plot.

That said, on its own, Deva stands taller than most of the recent Hindi action flicks. It is entertaining throughout and the second half, when an amnesiac Dev searches for clues to join the dots, gets pretty engrossing. At first glance, it might seem just another brave police vs corrupt criminals drama but it’s much more. This is a story about interpersonal relationships in the department, a morality tale and ultimately, the dark side of a fractured protagonist. One wishes the strong premise made for a more riveting film. You go from being indifferent to the goings-on to actually feeling invested in the characters and their fates, only for the impact to peter out towards the end.

If Deva is watchable and can be counted among the better movies to come out of Bollywood of late, it’s purely because of the solid performances and high production quality. Amit Roy’s cinematography captures the dingy lanes of Mumbai well while Jakes Bejoy’s background score elevates the proceedings and sustains your interest. A. Sreekar Prasad’s crisp editing ensures continuity though the story moves back and forth in time and the action and chase sequences are great. Technically, the film is polished and perfect.

From the supporting cast, Pravessh Rana as Dev’s supportive but exasperated superior and Pavail Gulati as the honest policeman who is an equally sincere friend to Dev are excellent. The latter especially, brings a certain vulnerability to his role which is impressive. Others like Kubbra Sait as part of Dev’s team member and Girish Kulkarni, playing a greasy politician, are apt despite being handicapped with underwritten roles.