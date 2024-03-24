UAE

Watch: UAE distributes 800 Ramadan food parcels in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Emirates Red Crescent's campaign during the holy month will benefit around 1.8 million people in the UAE and 44 countries around the world

By WAM

Photo: Screengrab/WAM
Photo: Screengrab/WAM

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 3:48 PM

The UAE's Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed 800 food parcels in Balochistan province as part of its Ramadan programme in Pakistan.

The food parcels were distributed in the areas of Pasni, Gwadar and Panjgur by the ERC's office in Pakistan.

The ERC had launched its seasonal Ramadan campaign under the theme 'Ramadan Continuous Giving' before Ramadan began.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video below:

The campaign will benefit around 1.8 million people in the UAE and 44 countries around the world.

The ERC's programmes include 'Iftar Meals', 'Zakat Al Fitr', 'Eid Clothing', 'Ramadan Food Parcels', and 'Iftar', totalling an initial cost of Dh37.6 million.

