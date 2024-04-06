Watch: Nearly 2.5 million worshippers pray at Makkah's Grand Mosque on 27th Ramadan

Photos: spa/X

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 10:55 AM Last updated: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 11:59 AM

The Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, was packed to capacity with an estimated 2.5 million worshippers from all across the world praying at the Holy Mosque ahead of Taraweeh Prayers on Friday, the 27th night of Ramadan 1445.

The 27th night of Ramadan is widely believed to be Laylat Al Qadr or the Night of Power and is considered to be the Islamic calendar’s holiest occasion.

Though the exact date of Laylat Al Qadr remains uncertain, Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him) indicated that it falls within the last 10 nights of Ramadan, specifically on an odd-numbered night. It was on one of these nights that the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Since early Friday morning, the streets leading towards Masjid Al Haram on Friday were teeming with worshippers.

Watch how crowds took to the streets here:

The worshippers offered Isha, Taraweeh and Qiyamul Layl prayers. Massive arrangements are in place at the mosque for the convenience and safety of the visitors.

Sheikh Sudais, the Imam at the Masjid Al Haram, led the prayers and offered special supplication. Watch his video here:

Many photographs and videos of worshippers thronging the grand mosque, all its floors, its courtyard and corridors are circulating in the social media.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the tawaf capacity at the mosque was expanded, quran copies in multiple languages were available, and cleaning, ventilation, and air conditioning were maintained.

For added convenience, 5,000 golf carts were linked via the "Tanaqol" app, easing movement within the mosque space.

Disinfection was intensified, supervisors were stationed at entrances, and worshippers were carefully guided – all to guarantee a smooth experience. This allowed for smooth entry, exit, and access to prayer areas, ensuring safety and focus for everyone.

ALSO READ: