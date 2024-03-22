UAE: This Society's mass iftar feeds more than 35,000 people across 71 locations

Mass iftar organised by Beit Al Kheir Society. Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024

As the clock strikes 5:30 in the evening, thousands of residents of Abu Hail, Hor Al Ainz, Baraha, and other neighbouring localities make their way to the Beit Al Kheir Society's mass iftar tent.

The Society extends its reach to 71 locations in the UAE, distributing 35,300 meals daily during Ramadan. Meals are prepared in 55 kitchens nationwide, where a team of 94 volunteers ensures the seamless execution of this noble cause.

In the Hor Al Ainz neighbourhood of Old Dubai alone, volunteers welcome more than 3,500 individuals for iftar.

The tantalising aroma of scrumptious mutton Mandi fills the air as guests gather to end their fast. Alongside this delightful centrepiece, an array of other culinary delights awaits, ensuring a fulfilling meal for all gathered in the tent.

Each guest receives an iftar box consisting of laban, rice, hareesa, water, fruit, dates, and sweets, ensuring a perfect square meal.

A communal spirit prevails as a plate of delightful mutton mandi is placed in the dining area, inviting four individuals to share. This sharing fosters a sense of community spirit, compassion and solidarity that defines the holy month of Ramadan.

Despite fasting, volunteers work tirelessly throughout the day, starting early in the morning to prepare and pack food for the iftar. By 4:00 pm, volunteers clean the tent before people start filing in.

At 5:30 pm, volunteers usher people to the seating areas, arranging them in neat rows to facilitate the iftar. They oversee the distribution of meals, ensuring that each guest is served promptly and with care.

Once the guests have finished their iftar, volunteers swiftly clean up the tent, preparing it to welcome the residents again the following day.

Reflecting on the generosity of the Beit Al Kheir Society, beneficiaries expressed their gratitude and relief on how they no longer worry about iftar meals, knowing they can rely on the society's support. "The iftar provided by the society is a blessing for us. We can enjoy our royal meal without any stress," said Aftab Alam, who visits the tent regularly to break his fast.

Many guests take their meals from the tent and sit on the lawn beside the road, relishing the serene surroundings as they end their fast together. "Sitting on the lawn, surrounded by fellow community members, adds a sense of peaceful escape to the iftar experience," said Saqlain, a carpenter from Hor Al Ainz.

"The time just before the iftar is very auspicious, and there is a high chance that the prayers will be accepted. So I take time to sit on the lawn and pray peacefully," said Saqlain.

