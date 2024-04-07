UAE: This charity distributed over 3 million meals worldwide during Ramadan

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 10:06 AM

A local charity organization based in Ajman has distributed over 3 million meals during the holy month of Ramadan worldwide.

The International Charity Organization undertook its charitable projects within its Ramadan campaign — ‘From What You Love 2024,’ as it distributed more than a quarter of a million iftar meals to workers and needy families within the country while distributing more than two million and 750,000 iftar meals in 20 countries around the world.

Marking this milestone Dr Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, secretary-general of the organisation, said: “By the grace of Allah Almighty, the efforts of the International Charity Organization reached out to the largest number of needy people around the world through the implementation of initiatives and projects and charitable activities, the most important of which are building mosques, digging wells, sponsoring orphans, building Qur’an memorization and health centres, in addition to helping medical cases and others,” said Dr Al Khaja, adding that they are thankful for the support of generous people.

“We continue the path of goodness that began since the establishment of the organization in 1984, and we give good news to the generous people of the UAE that the number of projects implemented in 2023 reached 6,970 projects,” said Dr Al Khaja, adding that this was implemented with a total expenditure exceeding Dh423 million inside and outside the UAE that reached more than 4 million people.

The heads of the organisation confirmed that they are keen to support local and charitable institutions within the country and provide various types of support to needy families, orphans, workers, and people with limited income, with a budget exceeding Dh146 million.

The organisation had its continuous field presence in the poorest areas for long periods, including a special visit to Senegal, Mauritania, and Benin that lasted for twenty days. Additionally, there was a visit to Niger in the month of Ramadan that lasted for two weeks.

During Ramadan, the organisation's delegation spent an entire week in poor villages during the first week of the blessed month. Their objective was to monitor these villages on the ground and ensure that donations were delivered to the deserving recipients. The organisation extended the highest expressions of thanks and appreciation to everyone who supports the process of charitable work and assists their brothers inside and outside the Emirates.

