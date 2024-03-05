UAE: Sharjah announces Ramadan timings for government employees

Islam has set in place clear provisions, offering flexibility to people undergoing certain situations
The Government of Sharjah has announced new timings for the holy month of Ramadan. The Human Resources Authority in Sharjah announced the official working hours for government departments, institutions and bodies.
According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will likely commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Government sector employees will be required to work from 9am to 2.30pm during the holy month of Ramadan.
The working hours apply to both fasting and non-fasting employees, facilitating their participation in spiritual activities and cultural practices during this sacred month.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had issued a circular setting the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan for the employees of federal authorities.
