UAE: Real Madrid star Luka Modric to headline 13th Sharjah Ramadan Majlis

The event, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will run from March 21 to April 10
Real Madrid and Croatian star Luka Modric will headline the 13th edition of the annual Sharjah Ramadan Majlis which takes place from March 18 to 21.
The ace midfielder, who won the Fifa World Player of the Year award as well as the Ballon d'Or in 2018, will take part in the sports session titled 'Football Skills: Establishment and Development,' on March 18.
The session will be moderated by journalist Ahmed Sultan and will discuss the conditions and constants necessary to develop indigenous football talent and achieve competitiveness, and how players maintain their professional levels for the longest possible period.
The session will also discuss ways of building rising generations in football that keep pace with modern football that critically depends on both fitness and skills.
The Sharjah Ramadan Majlis will be held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre and will feature leading speakers and experts in four sessions tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship.
