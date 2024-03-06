UAE: Now, donate with Bitcoin to charities this Ramadan

Vendors are seeing demand for popular varieties such as Majdool and Rutab increase gradually as we near the holy month
Authorities in the UAE will accept Bitcoin and other digital currencies for donations this Ramadan, a top official said on Wednesday. These will complement traditional methods of raising funds like cash with receipts, vouchers, SMS, markets, exhibitions, auctions, charity events and monthly deductions from personal bank accounts.
However, Mohammed Naqi, director of the Non-benefit public Associations Department at the Ministry of Community Development, warned against illegal fundraising.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Only approved entities can raise funds for charity. Charitable associations, federal and local authorities and non-profit associations may raise funds only after being authorised by the Ministry of Community Development. Violators face fines of up to Dh500,000.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
Vendors are seeing demand for popular varieties such as Majdool and Rutab increase gradually as we near the holy month
Community members can make direct donation through bank deposit to Dubai Cares' account or with a cheque addressed to the organisation
Visitors can shop at the brand-new Wonders Souk situated which will be themed after a traditional Emirati market
Islam has set in place clear provisions, offering flexibility to people undergoing certain situations
The permits will allow restaurants to serve customers during the daytime in the holy month
Hag Al Laila is observed on the 15th night of Sha'ban, also known as Qargian, and falls on the upcoming Sunday this year
The campaign, titled 'Sport for Support,' seeks to support those in need while promoting physical fitness
Charity during the holy month reflects its core values of generosity, empathy, and community support