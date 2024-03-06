UAE: Now, donate with Bitcoin to charities this Ramadan

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 12:08 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM

Authorities in the UAE will accept Bitcoin and other digital currencies for donations this Ramadan, a top official said on Wednesday. These will complement traditional methods of raising funds like cash with receipts, vouchers, SMS, markets, exhibitions, auctions, charity events and monthly deductions from personal bank accounts.

However, Mohammed Naqi, director of the Non-benefit public Associations Department at the Ministry of Community Development, warned against illegal fundraising.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Only approved entities can raise funds for charity. Charitable associations, federal and local authorities and non-profit associations may raise funds only after being authorised by the Ministry of Community Development. Violators face fines of up to Dh500,000.

More to follow

ALSO READ: