UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Now, donate with Bitcoin to charities this Ramadan

Officials warn of up to Dh500,000 fine for those caught collecting donations illegally

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 12:08 PM

Last updated: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM

Authorities in the UAE will accept Bitcoin and other digital currencies for donations this Ramadan, a top official said on Wednesday. These will complement traditional methods of raising funds like cash with receipts, vouchers, SMS, markets, exhibitions, auctions, charity events and monthly deductions from personal bank accounts.

However, Mohammed Naqi, director of the Non-benefit public Associations Department at the Ministry of Community Development, warned against illegal fundraising.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Only approved entities can raise funds for charity. Charitable associations, federal and local authorities and non-profit associations may raise funds only after being authorised by the Ministry of Community Development. Violators face fines of up to Dh500,000.

More to follow

ALSO READ:

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

More news from Ramadan 2024