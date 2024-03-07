UAE: How many cannon shots will be fired during Ramadan?

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 6:22 PM

In a tradition dating back in the 1960s, cannons will again play a major role in the observance of Ramadan in the UAE.

The Ramadan cannon will be fired twice when the sighting of the crescent moon is confirmed, signifying the beginning of the holy month. Then, it is fired once every day – perfectly synchronised with the Maghrib call to prayer – to notify fasting individuals of Iftar timing.

It will again be fired twice in a row to announce Eid Al Fitr, and two times on the morning of Eid, after Eid prayers.

According to historians, the custom of firing cannons began in 10th-century Egypt when they were fired to let people know it was time for Iftar. In Dubai, the tradition dates back to the 1960s.

This year, Dubai Police will be using two vintage French cannons that were originally used in the 1960s. The same cannons were used last year as well.

Lt. Col. Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi said a cannon, weighing 25 pounds, produces a powerful sound that can reach up to 170 decibels and a range extending up to 10 kilometres.

As per protocol, at least six Dubai Police officers will be present at the Iftar cannon firing spot. One officer orders the formation, one passes a blank cartridge, and another one loads and triggers the cannon. The others will stand guard.

One Ramadan cannon will be placed at seven permanent locations, while another cannon will travel to 13 different areas across Dubai.

ALSO READ: