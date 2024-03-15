UAE: Feed family in Gaza with Dh100 donation as foundation launches Ramadan drive

Supplied photos

A global humanitarian organisation in Sharjah on Friday launched a Ramadan drive — seeking to bring hope to war-torn Gaza and Sudan.

Called 'I'm Human', The Big Heart Foundation's (TBHF) Zakat campaign allows residents and Good Samaritans to share their blessings with the scores of families and children stuck in the crossfires.

With a Dh100 donation, one can feed a family of five Palestinians who are besieged by the devastating Israeli war on Gaza and are cut off from sources of basic sustenance. It can also go to a displaced family of five in Sudan.

A Dh500 contribution puts a temporary roof over the heads of a 5-member family in Gaza or Sudan, while Dh7,000 zakat means a child from a low-income family in the UAE can go to school in Sharjah for a whole academic year.

TBHF has activated various donation channels, including SMS and online donations, as well as through Yalla Give. Details are listed on https://tbhf.ae/online-donation/

Mariam Al Hammadi, director-general of TBHF, said no contribution is too small and "every act of kindness, no matter how simple, gives us the strength to dispel darkness and spread hope in the hearts of many in need".

"Humanity can change difficult circumstances and put an end to this unprecedented human suffering in our region, especially in Gaza and Sudan, where people suffer from the lack of basic life necessities," she said.

