UAE: 314 prisoners pardoned in Ajman ahead of Ramadan

Official warns of up to Dh500,000 fine for those caught collecting donations illegally
More than 300 inmates in Ajman will be able to spend the holy month with their families, thanks to a pardon granted by the Ruler of the emirate.
Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 314 prisoners, it was announced on Friday.
With the gesture, Sheikh Humaid hopes to give these people a chance to start anew and bring joy to their families.
The procedures for their release were initiated immediately, said Maj-Gen Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police.
Such pardons are usually granted to eligible inmates every year during special occasions. The President Sheikh Mohamed also directed the release of 735 prisoners on Thursday.
ALSO READ:
Official warns of up to Dh500,000 fine for those caught collecting donations illegally
Government agencies in the emirate can implement a flexible working system and adopt remote work policies on Friday
The Human Resources Authority announced the official working hours for government departments, institutions and bodies
Promising to make Ramadan shopping budget-friendly, discounts have been applied to daily essentials, fresh food, kitchen appliances, electronics and more
Eid al Fitr is expected to fall on Wednesday, April 10, meaning residents are expected to get a six-day break during the time
The emirate's authority also announced measures for remote working employees
Any additional hours worked beyond the reduced schedule may be considered overtime
While some like to switch it up with different types of snacks and cuisines, most prefer to have traditional meals and comfort food after a day of fasting