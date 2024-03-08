UAE

Sharjah to release 484 inmates this Ramadan

These prisoners were pardoned after meeting certain conditions, including good conduct

By Wam

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 3:41 PM

Some 484 inmates in Sharjah will be released this Ramadan, thanks to a pardon by the emirate's Ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

These prisoners were granted the clemency after meeting certain conditions, including good conduct.

Maj-Gen Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked the Sheikh Dr Sultan for the gesture and expressed hope that it can help the prisoners lead a good, productive life.

The move, he added, was also meant to bring happiness to the convicts' families during the holy month.

Sharjah was the third to announce a pardon for this Ramadan. Earlier today, Ajman also orders the release of 314 inmates. The President Sheikh Mohamed also pardoned 735 prisoners.

