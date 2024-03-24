Ramadan recipe: Creamy, flavourful Egyptian Moammar rice with lobster

Fruits are significant during iftar as they provide essential nutrients and hydration after a day of fasting
During Ramadan, communal meals are a common tradition. One popular and easy dish everyone enjoys during these gatherings is the moammar rice, originating from Egypt.
The addition of lobster to it makes it more nutritious and filling, especially after a long day of fasting. This recipe has been perfected by Jordanian Chef Talal Aljaradat from Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa.
However, according to Chef Talal, the most challenging part of making this recipe is baking it in the oven, which might require full attention, especially if it is baking for the first time. Here is a recipe he shared:
Ingredients:
Here's how to cook perfect moammar rice
Chef’s note:
I find it easier (and tastier) to bake it two hours before serving. Cover and set aside in a warm place for another hour to keep it soft and moist.
The classic rice-to-liquid ratio is one portion of rice to two portions of liquid.
If you like your rice less moist, make the ratio of 1 rice to 1.5 liquid.
The liquid could be milk only, milk and stock, or milk and water.
Use short rice for this recipe. If you don’t have Egyptian rice, you can use Pudding Rice, Paella Rice, or Arborio Rice. Long grain and Basmati rice will not work for this recipe.
