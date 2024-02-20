Ramadan in UAE: Up to 75% discount offered by top Dubai retailer

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 3:40 PM

Dubai-based retailer Union Coop on Tuesday announced discounts of up to 75 per cent on various products for the holy month of Ramadan.

While sharing details at a media briefing on Tuesday, Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said 11 various campaigns would be launched including discounts on 4,000 items between 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

In addition, prices will remain locked on 2,000 products as well as 14 new cars to be awarded in a raffle draw during the campaign.

There will also be additional discounts on certain products for its Tamayaz cardholders. It currently has nearly a million Tamayaz cardholders.

Union Coop's chief executive revealed that Dh10 million worth of discounts were offered last year and this year the amount will be higher than last year.

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. It is expected that the Eid Al Fitr will be marked on April 10, 2024.

Starting from March 8, the government-backed retailer will also allow shoppers to use Nol card, AliPay and WeChat for their purchases at the hypermarkets.

While commenting on the price increase, he said prices have been capped in order to help consumers in the country. He expects that grocery prices will remain stable in 2024 due to sourcing more products from the local markets as well as capping prices of 2,000 products.

The hypermarket is also exploring opening more outlets in new Dubai areas to meet the growing demand as well as new foreign markets to source more items.

The company currently earns 8 to 10 per cent of its business from e-commerce platforms and Al Hashemi aims to increase this percentage.

