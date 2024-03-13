Ramadan in UAE: This Indonesian family adjust schedules to pray, have iftar together

Cinta Budiarsya and her family. Photo: Supplied

Ramadan is a highly anticipated month for Muslims around the world, and for Cinta Budiarsya, a 45-year-old Indonesian expat residing in the UAE with her husband and four children, it holds a special place in their hearts. It is the time where they unite together as a family for Iftar and even to pray Maghrib and Taraweeh together.

Having lived in the UAE for the past 20 years, Cinta and her family have embraced the traditions of Ramadan and find joy in the spirit of togetherness it brings. As a working couple, Cinta and her husband have adjusted their schedules to fully immerse themselves in the blessings of Ramadan.

Cinta, who works for Emirates Airlines, enjoys reduced working hours during Ramadan which allows her to have a leisurely suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, with her family. Afterward, she prepares for work while her children go back to sleep after the morning prayers. With home schooling taking place between 10am and 1.30pm, the children rest afterward to conserve their energy for the evening's iftar preparations.

“My routine with the adjusted hours has been really convenient as we all wake up for suhoor meal, and we enjoy that meal together. As I prepare to head to work which start at 6am, my kids go back to sleep,” Cinta told Khaleej Times.

The anticipation in Cinta's household is palpable as Ramadan approaches. Her children eagerly look forward to the month, exclaiming: "Mom cooks more during Ramadan!" They excitedly await the arrival of iftar, the meal that breaks the day-long fast.

When the clock strikes 6.30pm, the family gathers around the table, eagerly awaiting the call to prayer that marks the end of their fast. They break their fast with dates, tea, and sweet treats before devouring Cinta's Indonesian delicacies. Together, they recite prayers of gratitude for the blessings they receive during Ramadan.

“One of my kids favourite dishes in Ramadan is the Indonesian dessert 'Kolak,' which is based on sweet potatoes, bananas , brown sugar and coconut milk. It’s a sweet and healthy dish that we all enjoy to break our fast with,” said Cinta.

After breaking their fast, the family proceeds to the pray Maghrib together as one family, lead by the father. Following the prayers, they reconvene around the table again for a hearty dinner, filled with Indonesian flavours and aromas that transport them back to their homeland. The family cherishes this time together, sharing stories and laughter while savouring the delicious meals prepared by Cinta.

In addition to their intimate family iftars, Cinta's family also joins the vibrant Indonesian community in the UAE for larger gatherings. The Indonesian consulate organises special iftar events during weekends, where the community comes together to celebrate their shared cultural heritage. These gatherings create a sense of belonging and reinforce the bonds of friendship among Indonesians living in the UAE.

