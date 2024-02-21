Ramadan in UAE: Retailer cuts prices of 10,000 items, offers Dh5,000 gift cards

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 3:58 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 4:38 PM

The Sharjah Cooperative Society on Wednesday announced that it has allocated Dh35 million for the holy month of Ramadan in 2024 and reduced prices of nearly 10,000 items.

The retailer said that nearly 80 per cent of these items are essential food products and are available across its 67 branches located throughout the emirate. Prices on key grocery items such as cooking oil, flour and rice will see reductions by up to 75 per cent.

In addition, weekly offers will introduce further discounts on items beyond the initial 10,000, starting from February 22.

The campaign also features grand giveaways, including two Suzuki Dzire cars each week, 30 furniture gift cards valued at Dh5,000 each, and 32 shopping gift cards worth Dh1,000, for shoppers spending Dh300 or more.

Three types of food baskets, ranging from Dh99 to Dh399, will also be made available for purchase for donation. Distribution of donated baskets will be handled in collaboration with Sharjah Charity.

“Despite global supply chain challenges, Sharjah Cooperative Society has guaranteed an ample supply of all necessary products across its branches,” said Majid Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Cooperative Society.

“Responding to concerns raised by customers about potential price hikes during the holy month, the Society reassured the public of its dedication to offering products at affordable rates,” said Al Junaid.

The retailer is also looking at introducing drive-through shopping options to alleviate traffic congestion and provide greater convenience to customers.

On Tuesday, Dubai-based retailer Union Coop also announced discounts of up to 75 per cent on 4,000 items between 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

