Ramadan in UAE: Permit must to sell, display iftar snacks outside shops in Sharjah

The fasting hours will be shorter in 2024 as compared to 2023
Shops and restaurants planning to prepare and sell food during daytime hours throughout Ramadan must obtain permits from the Sharjah City Municipality. The Islamic holy month is anticipated to begin on Tuesday, March 12, based on the latest astronomical calculations, and is expected to span the full 30 days.
On Tuesday, the authority announced the initiation of issuing the necessary permits for food outlets. This regulation extends to food outlets located within malls and shopping centers as well.
According to Sharjah Municipality, permits are required for displaying food outside shops before iftar time, applicable to restaurants, cafeterias, confectioneries, and pastry shops.
There are two types of permits: one for displaying food during the day for preparation purposes, and another for snack displays in front of eateries just before iftar. The conditions that food outlets must adhere to are as follows:
Food preparation and sale permit during daytime:
Food display permit for sale outside shops before iftar:
Service channel through which eateries can get permit:
