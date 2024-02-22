Ramadan in UAE: How to donate iftar meals during holy month

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 12:28 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 12:54 PM

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is likely to begin on Tuesday, March 12. During this holy month, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. It's a period dedicated to prayer, self-reflection, and religious devotion.

Charity or act of giving during Ramadan reflects its core values of generosity, empathy, and community support. Volunteering has become a big part of this act, as many initiatives take place during this time.

While many individuals may wish to volunteer, set up iftar tents, or distribute food during Ramadan, residents in the UAE need to adhere to rules and regulations to avoid penalties. Sadaqah, or charitable giving, can be done through various forms, including monetary donations, providing food, helping those in need, and contributing to charitable causes.

Residents can donate iftar meals through official channels registered in Islamic Affairs & Charitable Department (Iacad). Here are websites thorugh which you can donal iftar meals during the holy month:

Dubai charity association

Dh15 per meal

The Ramadan project by Dubai Charity aims to deliver breakfast and meals to those in need by organising iftar tables in mosques and residential complexes locally and internationally. One can donate on behalf of parents, deceased individuals, or any chosen name for the intended purpose. (https://dubaicharity.org/ar/project-detail/1202)

Donations can be made through ADIB or Dubai Islamic Bank.

Dubai Islamic Bank - Account No: 001-520-5515955-01

IBAN No: AE270240001520551595501

ADIB - Account No: 10022955

IBAN No: AE070500000000010022955

Beit Al Khair Society

Dh15 per meal

'Feeding the Fasting' project is a Ramadan Project that ensures delivery of iftar meals to fasting workers and other eligible fasting people in both Dubai and the Northern Emirates at their accommodations or wherever they be.

Donors have to enter the number of meals they want to pay for and provide their details, including name, email, and phone number. (https://beitalkhair.org/en/epay/fasting-project/)

Residents could also opt for bank transfers, SMS donations, charity kiosks, or through collectors.

Dar Al Ber society

Dar Al Ber society, considered one of the UAE's first charities, is also collecting donations for iftar meals.

For meals outside UAE: Dh10

For meals within UAE: Dh15

Tarahum charity foundation

Tarahum Foundation is an official charity foundation approved by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai. The foundation carries out humanitarian initiative and serves people in need. The foundation has several aid programmes, but they hold three seasonal aid during Ramadan.

Fasting breakfast

Where the Foundation prepares meals on a daily basis throughout the holy month of Ramadan, to be distributed to the densely populated areas of families and taxi drivers.

El Meer Ramdan

And through the Foundation’s agreement with a store to supply foodstuffs with the support of philanthropists to be packed and distributed to needy families in the various emirates of the country.

Ramadan Tents

Sacrifice the feast

This is done to take advantage of the sacrificial meat and distribute it inside and outside the country.

Red Crescent Society

The UAE Red Crescent Society, an affiliate of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, offers multiple Ramadan donation projects for residents to donate.

