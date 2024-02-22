Ramadan in UAE: Dubai Police to raise Dh3 million for charity through sports, fitness

Fitness Time Centre team. KT Photos: Waad Barakat

Dubai Police have launched a new campaign called 'Sport for Support,' aiming to raise Dh3 million for charitable causes during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The campaign, which combines sports and charity, seeks to support those in need while promoting physical fitness.

Dr. Maryam Al Matroushi, Chairman of the Athletes Council at Dubai Police, expressed the purpose behind the campaign, stating: "We are launching this campaign because we know that sports activities take place even during the month of Ramadan. Our goal is to raise Dh3 million and aim to benefit 100,000 people.”

One of the initiatives of the campaign is the "Iftar with Leaders" programme. This unique opportunity allows individuals to interact and communicate with leaders in the Dubai Police Officers Club for seven consecutive days. Each day, a different leadership figure and the assistant commander-in-chief of Dubai Police will join the participants in breaking their fast.

Before Iftar, participants will engage in activities organised by Fitness Time Centre for 30 minutes, promoting physical well-being.

Mohamed Al Sir, a representative from Fitness Time Centre emphasised the importance of community engagement in sports, and said: "Our message is always to encourage society to engage in sports on a daily basis, and we responded to this invitation from Dubai Police to participate in this campaign to support the community and be part of Emirati society."

Another event included in the campaign is the steeplechase and hurdles championship, to be held at NAS Sports. The championship, open to participants of all categories, will feature a 400-metre steeplechase competition spanning eight days from March 14 to 21. The championship aims to inspire participants to contribute to the charitable cause.

Ahmed Bin Dhabi Al Falasi, a captain at NAS Sports emphasised the charitable nature of the campaign, said: "Before we think of this as a sporting event in the presence of leaders and professionals, we must remember that this is a charitable work during the month of giving. We hope to deliver this initiative to the largest segment of society."

Adnoc Pro League will also be part of the campaign's initiatives. A pavilion will be set up to engage sports enthusiasts and encourage their participation in various activities. Additionally, a representative from Dar Al Ber Society will be present to collect donations on behalf of the campaign.

The campaign's charitable projects include sustainable initiatives such as providing sports clothing and shoes, establishing a charitable endowment, building mosques during the holy month of Ramadan, and providing humanitarian aid to families in need.

