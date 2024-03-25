Ramadan 2024: Seven unique Iftars to try in Dubai

Meals are prepared in 55 kitchens nationwide, where a team of 94 volunteers ensures the seamless execution of this noble cause
The holy month of Ramadan is a great opportunity for us to reflect on the blessings we have received throughout the year and also spend more time with our family and friends on the iftar table. Have you outlined the list of the places in Dubai you’ll have iftar with your family? Take your pick from the following restaurants and hotels from below:
'Hai' Iftar at Expo City
The Arabic term ‘Hai’ meaning neighbourhood and welcome, becomes the centre of Expo City’s Ramadan offering. Al Wasl Plaza is all set to have cultural displays, artisanal markets with delicious iftars and suhoors. You can also witness the iftar cannon firing each evening, pray at the Expo City Mosque where the imam will lead five main prayers. Discover more at their site. https://www.expocitydubai.com/en/hai-ramadan/eat-and-drink-at-hai-ramadan/
A heritage iftar at Novotel World Trade Centre
A skilled Qanoon player, traditional heritage cuisine, henna painting right in the heart of Dubai? Novotel World Trade Center’s Entre-Nous has it all. For Dh149 per person (half price for children aged 6-12 years) it begins from Sunset to 11pm. For more details, call 04 332 8150
Live Dessert Stations at Marriott Resort
The Marriott Resort at Palm Jumeirah is great for corporate packages or private parties. It offers a semi-private iftar at Levantera for minimum 10 persons and a private iftar at West Beach terrace, majlis or ballroom for 50 people. They boast of a ‘dessert souk,’ where decadent treats and live dessert stations include freshly fried kataif, cheese kunafa and lokaimat. Priced at Dh225 per person (inclusive of Arabic beverages) you can make your bookings at 04 666 1430.
Stunning Lookouts at View by Hakoora at Downtown Dubai
Set against the view of Burj Khalifa, you can enjoy traditional Arabic dishes and signature drinks for iftar and suhoor in View by Hakoora. The Ramadan iftar set menu begins at Dh140 per person and you can call or whatsapp at 052 384 7320 for bookings.
Iftar By the Sea at Ibn Al Bahar
Fancying more iftars with great views? The weather’s perfect for this Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant. Iftar and Suhoor are available at both of Ibn AlBahr’s venues (Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Creek). The Iftar Set Menu is for Dh250 per person and the Sohour set menu is for Dh90 per person. You can make your bookings at 04 5539575.
“Green” Iftar at Conrad, Dubai
A farm at the sixth floor in a Dubai building? That’s right. Those are the small miracles you see happening in Dubai every day. Discover an exquisite culinary journey, harmonising the rich and aromatic flavours from the Middle East, India, and North Africa. Indulge in healthy, plant-based choices sure to satisfy the most refined taste buds. Call 04 444 7444 for reservations.
A Tranquil Iftar at Carine
Carine, the award winning French cuisine restaurant at Emirates Golf Club, set in the quiet and serene backdrop of the twinkling city lights, offers delectable iftars. The popular lobster linguine in fresh cherry tomato sauce, grilled tiger prawns with apple-harissa relish, or the succulent marinated lamb cutlets with pita bread and spiced aubergine are among the many dishes you can try this Ramadan at Carine. You can also choose appetisers such as heirloom tomato with goat cheese and hazelnuts or truffle beef carpaccio. End your evening with a sweet touch of passion fruit cheesecake or crème brûlée. Call 04 417 9885 for reservations.
