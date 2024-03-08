UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ramadan 2024: Moon-sighting committee to look for crescent on March 10 in Saudi Arabia

The UAE's sighting committee also announced Sunday evening as the expected date for Ramadan's crescent moon to be spotted

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:18 PM

Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:20 PM

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court called on all Muslims to sight Ramadan's crescent moon on the evening of Sunday, March 10.

As per Saudi's Umm Al Qura calendar, this will coincide with the 29th of Shaban in the ongoing Islamic year 1445AH.

The authority requested residents to reach out to them if they spot the crescent with the naked eye or through binoculars. Witnesses must inform the nearest court and record his/her's testimony. They can also get in touch with the nearest centre, which will help them reach the nearest court.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE's sighting committee also announced Sunday evening as the expected date for Ramadan's crescent moon to be spotted and urged on residents to inform the authority.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Ramadan 2024