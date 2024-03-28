Ramadan 2024: Classy Iftar options around UAE

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 12:03 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 12:04 AM

Welcome to a culinary journey through the Emirates during the sacred month of Ramadan! Experience the richness of tradition and the diversity of flavours as we explore the array of Iftar offerings across the UAE.

Dubai, Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette

Dubai's Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette offers a daily iftar experience starting from sunset, featuring a delightful selection of dishes including lentil soup, fattoush salad, hummus with homemade Arabic bread, moutabel, crispy cheese rolls, and freshly made fatayer. For mains, there's a variety of tasty options such as classic butter chicken, juicy tandoori chicken, and Indian spiced roasted lamb with quinoa. Kids can enjoy the Treasure Island area while adults dine or shop, and private catering options are also available for those wanting a more intimate celebration at home. Located in Dubai Mall, it's priced at Dh129 per person.

Ras Al Khaimah, Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island presents Layali Al Marjan, offering a Ramadan experience filled with traditions and flavours. They offer an Early Bird Offer until March 20, with a chance to win an Umrah Experience for two. Iftar at Layali Al Marjan embodies the spirit of giving and community building, offering an iftar buffet inclusive of soft beverages and Ramadan juices daily from sunset until 9:00pm. Prices are Dh160 per person, Dh80 for children aged 6 to 12 years, and complimentary for children under 6.

Abu Dhabi, Al Andalus Tent

Experience the epitome of Arabian luxury and ambience within this tent that can accommodate over 450 guests, set against the picturesque backdrop of Abu Dhabi Creek with stunning views of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque. Indulge in a lavish iftar buffet featuring live cooking stations, ouzi stations, barbecued meats, and seafood infused with authentic Arabian flavors. Additionally, immerse yourself in a temporary exhibition showcasing the artistic works of Syrian artist Akil Ahmad in partnership with ArtBooth, where Akil's exploration of Arabic musical 'Maqams' through optical patterns inspired by calligraphy adds an extra layer of cultural richness to the experience. This is a must-visit iftar option in Abu Dhabi, priced at Dh289 per person, available from sunset until 9pm at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. For reservations, contact 02 654 3333.

Ajman, Al Fayruz Ramadan Tent at Fairmont Beach Resort

Experience the enchanting Al Fayruz Ramadan Outdoor Garden Tent at Fairmont Ajman Beach Resort. Indulge in lavish iftar and suhoor feasts amidst twinkling fairy lights. Enjoy a buffet-style menu featuring traditional Ramadan dishes, soups, hot and cold mezze, salad bar, lamb ouzi corner, and more. Join us for a memorable Ramadan experience. Located at Pearl Garden, Fairmont Ajman Beach Resort. Iftar Buffet available daily from sunset until 8:00 pm. Dh175 per person, inclusive of Ramadan juices and water.

Sharjah, Ceaser’s Palace at Marbella Resort

During Ramadan, savour the taste of Italy with exclusive Italian cuisine offerings. As the only authentic Italian restaurant of its kind in Sharjah, they serve delectable dishes for both lunch and dinner throughout the holy month. Indulge in the flavours of Italy while observing Ramadan traditions, and don't miss out on the special pizza counter for takeaway orders, where the chef prepares your favourite pizzas in a traditional wood-fired oven.

Umm Al Quwain, The Beach Restaurant

They aim to encapsulate the spirit of Lebanese cuisine, celebrated for its deep-rooted history and varied influences, and present it in a modern yet genuine manner. The goal is to craft a dining affair that not only pleases the senses but also pays homage to Lebanon's cultural legacy. By utilising traditional recipes handed down over generations and selecting ingredients with utmost care, the Lebanese restaurant endeavours to become a haven where patrons can fully immerse themselves in the lively hues, enticing fragrances, and exquisite flavours of Lebanese cuisine.

Fujairah, Address Beach Resort

Embark on a remarkable Ramadan retreat at the opulent luxury hotels. Reserve your accommodation during Ramadan and partake in the exclusive package, featuring luxurious stays paired with daily iftar for a blend of luxury and tradition. Treat yourself to a memorable iftar feast meticulously crafted by skilled culinary experts. Explore a diverse selection of traditional treats and international delights, all crafted with premium ingredients and presented in the lavish settings of our dining establishments.

ALSO READ: