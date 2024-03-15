Look: UAE residents arrive hours early for first Friday prayers of Ramadan

KT Photo: Shihab

Many believers made their way to mosques across Dubai as early as 11am, ready to embrace the significance of the first Friday of Ramadan. With hearts brimming with reverence and hope, they eagerly flocked to mosques to indulge in worship.

The scene was one of quiet devotion in every neighbourhood in Dubai. But what set the first Friday apart was the fervour with which worshippers arrived at the mosques. Unlike other days, where the faithful arrive gradually, the first Friday of Ramadan saw an unprecedented surge in early arrivals.

One among many who reached the mosque early was Abdel Fattah, a resident of Al Maktoum Road, who said that his sense of spiritual fulfilment as he joined hundreds of worshippers at Yaqoub Mosque in Deira. “Ramadan is a month of blessings, a time when the gates of heaven are opened and the doors of hell are closed,” Fattah said.

“By coming to the mosque early, I want to immerse myself fully in the spiritual atmosphere of this sacred month. It's a time of reflection, repentance, and renewal, and I want to make the most of every moment,” added Fattah.

Similarly, Shavar Khan, a resident of Port Rashid attended the Friday prayer at a mosque near his house. “There's a unique peacefulness in the air during Ramadan,” said Khan.

“By arriving early for the first Friday prayer, I feel like I am setting the tone for the rest of the month. It's a reminder to prioritise my spiritual growth and strives to get closer to Allah,” said Khan.

Inside the mosques, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation as worshippers awaited the call to prayer. As the time for the prayer got closer, the imams went up the minbars (raised platforms or pulpits) in mosques. They spoke to the congregation, urging everyone to use Ramadan as a chance to cleanse their souls and become better people spiritually.

Abdul Rahman, an expat from Sudan, highlighted the significance of spending Ramadan with utmost devotion. “You feel a lot of calmness in the mosque during Ramadan,” he said. “Allah listens to our prayers more closely during the holy month. Being here early for Friday prayer makes me feel more connected to my faith and more aware of my spirituality. Ramadan is a blessing, and I want to make the most of every bit of it,” said Abdul Rahman.

