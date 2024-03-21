Look: Ramadan Wonder Souq at Dubai's Global Village celebrates culture and authentic cuisine

Visitors can immerse themselves in the enchanting Ramadan atmosphere at the souq. — Supplied photos

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 8:29 PM

Dubai’s Global Village has announced the opening of Ramadan Wonder Souq, which offers an extraordinary experience to its guests during the holy month of Ramadan.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the enchanting Ramadan atmosphere at the souq, while satisfying their seasonal shopping needs and more.

The Ramadan Wonder Souq draws inspiration from traditional Emirati markets, promising an unparalleled blend of dining delights and retail treasures. From the delicious dates of Saudi Arabia to the exquisite kaftans of Morocco, guests can explore and indulge in an array of offerings from each market station representing a sample of what can be found at each of the culturally rich pavilions.

Set against the backdrop of festoon lights and ornate Ramadan lanterns, the souq features a central seating area where visitors can relax, adding to the existing Ramadan themed installations and decorations that Global Village is adorned with throughout the holy month.

In addition to the Ramadan Wonder Souq, Global Village is hosting a myriad of captivating activities and entertainment options for guests of all ages this Ramadan. From the Step Challenge with exciting prizes up for grabs to the soul-stirring melodies of the Arabian Orchestra, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Live shows, including enchanting musical performances and mesmerising firework displays, are taking place to further elevate the spirit of Ramadan.

Younger guests will be delighted by the entertaining performances at the Kids’ Theatre, which will feature fun and interactive shows tailored to the spirit of Ramadan.

Global Village welcomes guests during Ramadan from 6pm until 2am every day.

