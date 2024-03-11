Look: Mass iftars, moments of solitude, mouthwatering snacks mark first day of Ramadan in Dubai

KT Photos: Shihab

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 9:13 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 10:33 PM

Mass iftars, moments of solitude, and mouth-watering snacks marked the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. On Monday, the UAE became several amongst those countries around the world where Muslims fasted from dawn to dusk as instructed by Islam to heighten devotion and worship to God.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and usually lasts approximately 30 days, during which Muslims refrain from food, drink, smoking and sexual relationships from Fajr (morning prayers) until Maghrib (evening prayers).

Here are some sights from around Dubai on Day 1 of Ramadan when the atmosphere had a sense of brotherhood, friendship and unity.

1. At the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque, people from all walks of life came together for iftar. Workers spent several minutes laying out boxes of food for the hundreds who turn up at the mosque every day for iftar.

2. Mass iftars are a common sight all across the UAE in mosques and special tents throughout the month of Ramadan. Restaurants, entrepreneurs and volunteers race to feed guests who turn up at the various iftars.

3. Meanwhile, in various restaurants and cafeterias, snack items flew off their shelves as residents made a beeline to try delicious goodies. From sweet treats to fried delicacies, there were plenty of options for people to choose from.

4. For many, this was a chance to volunteer and help the community, irrespective of their own faith and background. Some even brought their families along to help distribute water and snacks to fasting residents.

5. Before iftar, many devotees took a moment to reflect and pray. In Islam, it is believed that a fasting person’s prayer when he breaks his fast is never rejected.

6. As soon as Maghrib prayers rang through the mosque’s speakers, residents broke their fast with a sumptuous meal. For many, iftar is complete only with a delicious meal of biryani.

7. Afterwards, devotees lined up next to each other inside mosques to pray the evening prayers in congregation. Ramadan is also a time of special prayers that take place late into the night.

8. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims are encouraged to spend their time in prayer, perform charitable acts, and purifying the mind and body. Many increase their acts of worship like reading the Quran and saying dhikr (rememberances of Allah).

